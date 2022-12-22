8 Giant Snow Tubing Hills In Ontario That You Can Race Down This Winter
You'll be sliding in a winter wonderland.❄️
If you're looking for fun winter activities where you can play in the snow, there are a number of tubing hills in Ontario to enjoy. You can fly down a snowy hill without needing all of the equipment that is required for skiing or snowboarding.
These aren't your neighbourhood sledding hills you'll remember from childhood, so get ready for some cool thrills. Here are eight snow tubing hills in Ontario that you can experience this winter.
Horseshoe Resort
Price: $26+ per pass
When: Expected to open by the end of December 2022 (Exact date to be announced)
Address: 1101 Horseshoe Valley Rd. W., Barrie, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can choose to ski, snowshoe, skate, fat bike or tube at this winter park. This hill is Ontario's longest tubing hill and you can race your friends downhill and then take a magic carpet back to the top.
Chicopee Tube Park
Price: $32 per person
When: Planning to be open December 28, 2022 (weather permitting)
Address: 1600 River Rd. E., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can race your friends down a giant tubing hill from day to night when the slopes are illuminated in the dark. There is a cozy log cabin where you can warm up and grab a bite to eat or a hot chocolate.
Boler Mountain
Price: $30 per ticket
When: Planning to be open December 28, 2022 (weather permitting)
Address: 689 Griffith St., London, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can soar down one of three snow lanes at this tubing hill that are 10 stories high. You'll be able to reach speeds up to 70 km/hr. There is also a ski hill if you want to enjoy multiple winter activities. Tubing reservations should be made online.
The ROC
Price: $25 per person
When: Open on December 21, 2022, for the season
Address: 26479 Civic Centre Rd., Keswick, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are multiple tubing lanes where you can fly down a snowy mountain like when you were a kid. The winter park also offers skiing, ice skating and snowshoe trails, plus there's a cafeteria come lunchtime.
Blue Mountain Ski Resort
Price: $18+ per adult
When: Opening date to be announced
Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This popular Ontario ski hill also has a Hike N' Tube hill where you can cruise down the mountain for some old-school winter fun. If downhill skiing is too intense for you, this is a great alternative to enjoy the snow and the resort boasts a number of other chilly activities like mountaintop skating, a mountain coaster, snowshoeing trails and more.
Mount Chinguacousy
Price: $14.90+ per person
When: Opening on December 27, 2022 (weather permitting)
Address: 9050 Bramalea Rd., Brampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This snowy hill offers both ski runs and tubing lanes for some winter fun and there is a concession counter when you need to fuel up. The hill is about an hour and a half from Toronto so you can have a fun snow adventure close to the city.
Ski Snow Valley
Price: $22+ per person
When: Opening December 28, 2022 (weather permitting)
Address: 2632 Vespra Valley Rd., Minesing, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are 14 different snow chutes to slide down that are over 10 stories high and you can reach speeds up to 80 km/hour. The hill has done some recent improvements, including upgrading the snow-making equipment, to make more snow if it's mild outside. There are LED lights so you can tube at night and there is a cafeteria on-site if you're hungry.
Ski Lakeridge
Price: $35 per person
When: Opening on December 24, 2022, for the season
Address: 790 Chalk Lake Rd., Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are a handful of snow chutes so you can glide downhill in your own tube. Instead of a ski lift, you can sit in the tube and enjoy being pulled back up the hill. There is also a ski hill and a cafeteria on site.
