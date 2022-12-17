Winterlude Is Returning To Ottawa For The First Time Since 2020 & Here's What To Expect
Snowflake Kingdom and the Dragon Boat races are back.❄️
The Winterlude festival is finally returning to Ottawa this winter after two years of virtual celebrations and for the first time in three years, you can visit the Snowflake Kingdom, watch ice Dragon Boat races and interact with art installations.
You'll be able to participate in a variety of events and activities across the capital from February 3 to 20, 2023 including free concerts, a snow labyrinth and sculpture carving competitions.
Snowflake Kingdom at Jacques Cartier Park in Gatineau is one of the multiple festival sites and it will be transformed into a winter wonderland. The giant hill of snow slides is returning with tubes available to borrow, along with a number of other snow activities like a winter labyrinth, themed selfie stations, a tug-of-war competition, and an obstacle course in the kid's zone.
The Beavertails Ice Dragon Boat Festival will feature 100 teams racing across the ice at Dow's Lake on February 3 and 4. Boats will be adorned with dragon heads and have blades to glide across the frozen race course.
The festival includes a free indoor concert series at The Rainbow music hall throughout Winterlude. The Canadian line-up of performers will include at least 25 shows.
The first weekend of the festival will also include the National Ice-Carving Championship on Sparks Street. Pairs of carvers that represent Canada's 10 provinces and three territories will be given 20 hours to use 15 blocks of ice to create their own works of art.
The sculptures will be inspired by the theme “Creatures of the Sea" and Canadians across the country will be able to vote online for their favourite from February 10 to 20.
Sparks Street will also have interactive art installations to admire as well as a rainbow ice mosaic and you can find more public art pieces in the Byward Market. The market will be hosting horse-drawn carriage rides and foodie experiences too.
You can compete in the Snowphy Trophy sculpture building in the Glebe, uncover history in the Diefenunker museum, test your knowledge at Bytown Trivia and enjoy so many other events throughout the festival. Many activities will also put a spotlight on Indigenous Culture such as the mini pow-wow and artisan fair at The Canadian Museum of History.
Winterlude
Price: Free
When: February 3 to 20, 2023
Address: Various sites around Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate Canadian winter at this giant festival in Ottawa with ice dragon boat races, sculpture competitions, live performances, interactive art installations, tons of snowy activities and more.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.