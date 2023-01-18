This New Winter Tour In Ottawa Is On A Vintage Trolley & You'll Visit Popular Tourist Sites
It's the only one like it in the city.
This new bus tour in Ottawa doesn't end when the streets fill with snow and it will take you sightseeing around the capital region this winter.
Cobblestone Tours has a winter tour in Ottawa on a vintage red trolley bus that runs until April 30. It will take you to 11 tourist sites in the downtown area as you listen to entertaining and informative history.
The trolley bus tours were open at the end of 2022 and are available again starting on January 28. It will take place five times each day. The round-trip tour is an hour and ten minutes long and features a live guide providing local insight about the city.
Some of the top highlights include The Rideau Canal, the Prime Minister's residence, Rideau Hall, Parliament Hill and Mill Street Brewery, among others. You'll pass the main Winterlude sites when the festival is on from February 3 to 20.
The tour begins in the Byward Market, just outside of The Grand Pizzeria, which will have its ice bar patio open during Winterlude weekends. If you book this tour you will receive a 15% discount at this restaurant. Keep your eyes peeled for crackling firepits and live music performances when the outdoor bar is open.
The tour also offers some other discounts, such as a promo coupon for the Canadian Museum of History. The vintage-style bus is heated and the tour is available in both English and French. Tickets are $34.79 per adult.
If you are visiting Ottawa this winter or are a local wanting to play a tourist in your city, this unique bus tour is a fun option on a chilly day.
Winter City Tour
Price: $34.79 per adult
When: February 3 to April 30, 2023
Address: Pick up at 74 George St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can discover popular Ottawa sites on the only winter bus tour in the city.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.