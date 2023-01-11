Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

These Winter Adventures Near Ottawa Let You Dog Sled Past Mountains & Snowshoe By Starlight

They are two new tours this winter.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Dog sledding tour near Ottawa. Right: Snowshoeing in the dark.

Courtesy of Aventure Outaouais

You can have a truly Canadian winter experience with these two new outdoor adventures in the Ottawa region.

You can spend the day dog sledding through a gorgeous winter landscape as well as snowshoeing to a frozen waterfall or go on a starlit snowshoeing tour that ends with dinner.

Aventure Outaouais explores hidden gems and things to do on the Quebec side of the capital region and these winter adventures are its newest tours.

Camille Labonte with a dog sledding pup. Camille Labonte with a dog sledding pup. Courtesy of Aventure Outaouais

The Ultimate Dog Sledding Tour is a full-day excursion that includes a bunch of winter activities. You will enjoy a one-hour dog sled with a personal guide and have a chance to learn to guide the dogs yourself. You'll admire a winter wonderland of snow-covered mountains and valleys during the ride.

This day tour also includes a guided snowshoeing adventure to see Chute de Plaisance, a towering frozen waterfall, and a warm meal from a local bistro. As with all of the tours, transportation is included and there are snacks on the bus.

Two women warming up by a wood fire in a cabin.Two women warming up by a wood fire in a cabin.Courtesy of Aventure Outaouais

The Gatineau Park Nocturnal Snowshoeing Adventure & Dinner is a guided snowshoe experience under the stars on trail 72 in the park. You'll hike to Lake Brown Shelter where a warm meal will be made for you over a wood stove.

The journey is about 5 kilometres long and is estimated to take about three hours round trip, not including the time eating and relaxing. All equipment, such as headlamps and snowshoes, is provided.

The dog sledding tour takes place on Sundays and Thursdays until the first week of March and pricing starts at $140 per person. The nighttime snowshoe adventure runs on Sunday and Thursday evenings until the end of February and costs $58.50 per person.

Winter Tours, Adventure Outaouais

Dog sledding through a field of snow.

Dog sledding through a field of snow.

Courtesy of Aventure Outaouais

Price: $58.50+ per tour

When: Select dates until March 2023

Address: Multiple pick-up locations

Why You Need To Go: You can go on a guided winter adventure in the Quebec side of the capital region and snowshoe under the stars or go dog sledding.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

    Megan Johnson
    Ottawa Staff Writer
    Megan Johnson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on new netflix shows in Canada and things to do in Ottawa. She is based in Ottawa, Ontario.
