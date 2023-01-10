7 Frozen Waterfalls Around Ottawa To Visit For A Stunning Winter Day Trip
You'll be singing 'Let It Go'.
Magical winter adventures await! There are a number of stunning waterfalls around Ottawa that turn into frozen wonders and they make for a beautiful day trip.
You'll feel like you're walking through a scene in Frozen when visiting these icy waterfalls around Ottawa and all that's missing is Olaf. When the weather stays below freezing and the snow continues to fall, layer up for a beautiful winter day trip at these waterfalls around the city.
Princess Louise Falls
Price: Free
Address: St. Joseph Blvd, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: These towering falls are hidden just steps off of a city road along a short nature trail. In the winter they become an icy masterpiece surrounded by a rocky escarpment.
Falls at Carbide Willson Ruins
Price: Free during the winter
Address: 639 Chem. du Lac Meech, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: These historic ruins are hidden in a forest and a beautiful waterfall rushes beside them. During the winter, the ruins and falls are accessible via snowshoes, skis and snow bikes on trails 45, 44 and 36. These trails begin at parking lots P16 and P11, with the P11 start being the shorter option.
Hog's Back Falls
Price: Free
Address: 600 Hogs Back Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Also known as Prince of Wales Falls, this urban waterfall is found in the centre of the city and is easy to access. You can walk over a bridge for multiple aerial views of the falls that become a wonder of snow and ice in the winter.
Maclaren Falls
Price: Free
Address: 60 Chem. Mill, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nestled next to the Wakefield Mill Inn, these waterfalls used to power the building when it was a flour mill. You can admire the frozen falls for free from the nearby bridge or enjoy the view as you dine at the hotel's restaurant or relax in the outdoor hot tub.
Grand Falls
Price: Free
Address: 7 Mill St., Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: In the small town of Almonte you can admire the Grand Falls on the Mississippi River. There is a lookout point along the river walk and you can get a great view from the parking lot next to Joe's Italian Kitchen.
Rideau Falls
Price: Free
Address: 50 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can gaze over a magical winter scene from Rideau Falls Park where the Rideau River flows into the Ottawa River. The large waterfall turns into an icy spectacle in the cold weather.
Chute de Plaisance
Price: $7 per adult
Address: 200 Chem. Malo #168, Plaisance, QC
Why You Need To Go: These towering falls are 63 meters high and found along a wide walking path. The heritage site is closed during the winter but you'll still be able to spot these stunning frozen falls off of a short trail. Express caution if you plan to visit because the snow is not cleared and the path is not maintained in the winter.
