This Waterfall Tour In Ontario Lets You Snowshoe By 6 Frozen Cascades This Winter
It's like visiting a snow globe.❄️
You don't need to wait until spring to chase waterfalls in Ontario because you can reach these six cascades when the temperature is freezing.
This winter waterfall tour in Grey County will take you on a snowshoeing adventure full of glistening sights.
It's a self-guided tour to cascades that often freeze over during the colder months and if you can't hit them all in one day you can make multiple day trips out of it.
The winter falls you can reach on foot or snowshoe are Inglis Falls, Weavers Creek Falls, Hoggs Falls, McGowan Falls, Walter's Falls and Jones Falls.
The guide can be downloaded from the website and it includes directions on how to reach the waterfall, a map, the time it takes to get there and a difficulty rating for the trail.
The easiest-to-reach waterfalls are Inglis Falls, Walter's Falls and McGowan Falls, each of which are only about a minute's walk away from the parking lot. All three of the parking lots are plowed in the winter.
Inglis Falls is a powerful cascade and, at 18 metres high, it is the tallest one on the tour. It is surrounded by rocky terrain and plummets into a gorge. Walter's Falls is still a dramatic plunge and is 14 metres high and you can snowshoe around the double falls to admire it from multiple angles.
The remaining three waterfalls are rated as moderately difficult walks and take roughly five to 10 minutes to reach from the parking. Jones Falls is a 12-metre-tall cascade which can be accessed by multiple trails.
Weavers Creek Falls is both a plunge and cascade type of waterall and has boardwalk access along a picturesque forest trail. Finally, Hogg's Falls is a seven-metre plunge next to the Bruce Trail and is said to be Grey County's best-kept secret.
If you don't have your own snowshoes, the website highlights local spots where they can be rented. Safety reminders, like staying on the marked trail, are also mentioned. Ice and snow mean the trails can get slippery and crevices are more difficult to spot.
Winter Waterfall Snowshoe Guide
Price: Free
Address: Grey County, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can go on a winter adventure worthy of Anna and Olaf and visit six frozen waterfalls.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.