These 6 Jaw-Dropping Frozen Waterfalls Around Hamilton Are All Within 20 Minutes Of Each Other

You'll feel like Elsa from Frozen. ❄️

You'll be hoping for the temperature to drop this winter just so you can witness these masterpieces of ice and snow.

Hamilton is a city of waterfalls, with over 100 cascades within the city limits. These six are some of the biggest waterfalls in the city with the best views when frozen.

Felker's Falls

Price: Free

Address: 47 Audubon St. N., Stony Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's an easy waterfall to access or view from above. It looks like a wall of pure ice and snow and leads to a number of connecting hiking trails.

Website

Devil's Punchbowl

Price: $7.50 per vehicle

Address: Ridge Road, Stoney Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's the most dramatic and jaw-dropping waterfall throughout the year. There are multiple sections of falls for views all around.

Website

Tiffany Falls

Price: $11 per vehicle

Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: It freezes so well in winter that you may even spot ice climbers! It's a short trail to reach this stunning wall of ice.

Website

Webster Falls

Price: $15.50+

Address: Harvest Road, Dundas, ON

Why You Need To Go: A curtain-style waterfall along a winding creek, Webster's Falls is one of the largest in the city. There are nearby walking trails and another waterfall, Tews Falls, along the same creek. It's close to the road and easy to reach the lookout from above.

Website

Albion Falls

Price: Free

Address: 885 Mountain Brow Blvd., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: These waterfalls have a classic cascading flow over rock formations that look like steps, underneath a stone bridge in the distance. It's almost as wide as it is tall, for a unique backdrop.

Website

Sherman Falls

Price: Free

Address: Sherman Falls, Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's a short, easy trail to access these stunning frozen views. You can also take a longer hike along the Bruce Trail.

Website

