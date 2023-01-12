This Ontario City Is The 'Waterfall Capital Of The World' & It's Full Of Frozen Cascades
You can see over 100 waterfalls in this area. ❄️
If you love chasing waterfalls then Ontario is the place to be. The province is home to the "waterfall capital of the world" and you can explore so many frozen cascades just outside of Toronto.
The Hamilton region boasts over 100 magnificent waterfalls and the area has been dubbed the "waterfall capital of the world" as well as the "city of waterfalls."
From cascades hidden in scenic forests to some located right off the road, there are so many beautiful waterfalls to chase. Winter is a gorgeous time of year to explore some of these natural wonders as the added snow and frozen water makes them extra magical.
A popular waterfall to visit during the snowy season is Tiffany Falls. The 21-metre tall cascade waterfall looks like something you'd see in Narnia and ice-climbing is even permitted.
While in the area you can also hike Washboard Falls for more waterfall magic.
Another beautiful cascade to check out in the winter is the 22-metre high Felker's Falls which tumbles over the edge of the Niagara Escarpment.
Webster Falls is one of Hamilton's "most iconic waterfalls." The cascade has a tiered drop and is located in the picturesque Spencer Gorge Conservation Area along with one other waterfall; Tew Falls.
During the winter, Webster Falls becomes a snowy wonderland and you'll definitely want to snap some photos.
The city has a Waterfall Guide showcasing some of the gorgeous cascades located near the downtown, so if you're looking for an enchanting winter adventure, start planning a road trip to the Hamilton area.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.