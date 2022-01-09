Trending Tags

This Winter Hike Near Toronto Leads To A Frozen Waterfall That Belongs In 'Game of Thrones'

Winter is here. ❄️

@cecilia_zeng | Instagram, @julianaeckel | Instagram

Cue some epic music, because this majestic frozen waterfall near Toronto will make you feel as though you've stepped into a scene from Game of Thrones (minus all the sword fighting).

Tiffany Falls is a 21-metre cascade waterfall located in Hamilton. Surrounded by towering cliffs and a forest, the waterfall is even more majestic to visit in the winter.

The tumbling water transforms into glistening pillars of ice, and you'll feel as though you've wandered into Winterfell.

The cascade is located just 10 to 15 minutes from the parking area, and you'll wander through a snowy forest and over bridges before reaching it.

Once you arrive, you can take in the enchanting views from the platform. You can continuing hiking through the winter wonderland and find the other waterfall in the area; Washboard Falls.

It's suggested that you visit during off-peak times like the early morning or weekdays to ensure you get a parking spot.

Tiffany Falls

Price: Parking fee

Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This waterfall looks like a scene from Game of Thrones, and it's a magical way to spend a winter day.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

