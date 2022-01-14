Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
winter in ontario

7 Incredible Winter Activities Around Toronto That You Can Enjoy For $30 Or Less

No need to break the bank this winter!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
7 Incredible Winter Activities Around Toronto That You Can Enjoy For $30 Or Less
@jennynicodemos | Instagram, @julia.distefano | Instagram

If you're still broke from the holiday season, or you just want to save some money, then these winter activities around Toronto are just what you need.

Costing $30 or less per person, these experiences let you have fun and enjoy the snowy season without sweating the cost.

Fly Down Snowy Slopes In A Tube

Price: $20+ per person

Address: 2632 Vespra Valley Rd., Minesing, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting 14 chutes over 10 stories high, Snow Valley Resort is the place to go for winter thrills. You can race down the slopes in a tube, and the experience is even offered at night.

Website

Wander Through A Glowing Forest

Price: $5 per adult

When: Until May 2022

Address: 100 Forbes Hill Dr., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Eclipse trail leads you through a glowing woodland filled with light installations. On weekends, you can warm up with BeaverTails and drinks.

Website

Hike To The Top Of A Sparkling Escarpment

Price: $9.50 per adult

Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Rattlesnake Point is a popular place to visit for fall colours, but have you see in in the winter? The area transforms into a Narnia-worthy wonderland, and you can gaze over a snowy landscape from the lookouts along Buffalo Crag trail.

Website

Sip Mulled Wine By A Cozy Fire

Price: $30 per person

When: Until February 27, 2022

Address: 1249 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy your next happy hour outside by a cozy fire at Trius Winery. The Fireside Showcase Tasting experience includes a glass of mulled wine and three Trius Showcase wines.

Website

Glide Around A Frozen Lake

Price: $25 per person

Address: 18205 Keele St., King Township, ON

Why You Need To Go: Skate across a frozen lake at Spray Lake's 2-kilometre ice trail. Reservations for this enchanting winter experience must be made in advance.

Website

Hike To A Frozen Waterfall

Price: Parking fee

Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Tiffany Falls transforms into a glistening ice fortress every winter, and you can take a short hike to see this majestic frozen cascade.

Website

Hang Out With Fluffy Alpacas

Price: $20+ per adult

Address: 6185 Sixth Line, Belwood, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day hanging out with adorable, fluffy alpacas at this farm outside of the city. Don't forget to book in advance!

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

The Rideau Canal Skateway In Ottawa Is Finally Opening & Here's What You Need To Know

You can skate the full length on opening day!

@lefrench_explorer | Instagram, @ratibalif | Instagram

The National Capital Commission has officially announced that the Rideau Canal Skateway is open as of Friday, January 14, 2022, at 8 a.m. in the morning.

Skating the Rideau Canal is a bucket list activity for many which Ottawa locals get to enjoy each winter. There are some changes since last season, and they're all for the better!

Keep Reading Show less

6 Things To Do During Ontario’s Freezing Lockdown That Will Keep You From Getting Bored

Let the magical snow adventures begin!

@pamelavoos | Instagram, @sarahlowexo | Instagram

Ontarians know first-hand how boring things can get when the province tightens up on its COVID-19 restrictions, and the latest set of rules are no different. So why not use this downtime to try some fun, new outdoor activities that may just feed the adventure bug in you?

You can discover frozen waterfalls or even take part in geocaching at one of the many beautiful parks around Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less

Niagara's Iconic Lights Fest Just Turned Into A Twinkly Winter World With A Snow Cave & More

There's even a romantic Date Night trail. ❤️

Niagara Falls Tourism | Handout, Winter Festival of Lights

The holiday season may have come to a close, but the magic is far from over at Niagara Falls.

The Ontario Power Generation's Winter Festival of Lights, which is the largest free outdoor lights festival in Canada, has nearly doubled in length this season, and it's staying open until February 21.

Keep Reading Show less

Adorable Snow Bears Are Back In Ottawa & You Can Find Them On This Popular Winter Trail

Count how many you can spot. ❄️🐻

@26.2orbust | Instagram, Courtesy of Maggie Glossop

If you've walked near the river and woods in the Westboro neighbourhood these past few winters, you've likely noticed the welcoming committee of cute bears made out of snow.

These snow creatures are created each winter along the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail (previously called the SJAM winter trail) by a local resident, Maggie. They are back and already spreading joy this season.

Keep Reading Show less