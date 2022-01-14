7 Incredible Winter Activities Around Toronto That You Can Enjoy For $30 Or Less
No need to break the bank this winter!
If you're still broke from the holiday season, or you just want to save some money, then these winter activities around Toronto are just what you need.
Costing $30 or less per person, these experiences let you have fun and enjoy the snowy season without sweating the cost.
Fly Down Snowy Slopes In A Tube
Price: $20+ per person
Address: 2632 Vespra Valley Rd., Minesing, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting 14 chutes over 10 stories high, Snow Valley Resort is the place to go for winter thrills. You can race down the slopes in a tube, and the experience is even offered at night.
Wander Through A Glowing Forest
Price: $5 per adult
When: Until May 2022
Address: 100 Forbes Hill Dr., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Eclipse trail leads you through a glowing woodland filled with light installations. On weekends, you can warm up with BeaverTails and drinks.
Hike To The Top Of A Sparkling Escarpment
Price: $9.50 per adult
Address: 7200 Appleby Line, Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rattlesnake Point is a popular place to visit for fall colours, but have you see in in the winter? The area transforms into a Narnia-worthy wonderland, and you can gaze over a snowy landscape from the lookouts along Buffalo Crag trail.
Sip Mulled Wine By A Cozy Fire
Price: $30 per person
When: Until February 27, 2022
Address: 1249 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy your next happy hour outside by a cozy fire at Trius Winery. The Fireside Showcase Tasting experience includes a glass of mulled wine and three Trius Showcase wines.
Glide Around A Frozen Lake
Price: $25 per person
Address: 18205 Keele St., King Township, ON
Why You Need To Go: Skate across a frozen lake at Spray Lake's 2-kilometre ice trail. Reservations for this enchanting winter experience must be made in advance.
Hike To A Frozen Waterfall
Price: Parking fee
Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tiffany Falls transforms into a glistening ice fortress every winter, and you can take a short hike to see this majestic frozen cascade.
Hang Out With Fluffy Alpacas
Price: $20+ per adult
Address: 6185 Sixth Line, Belwood, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day hanging out with adorable, fluffy alpacas at this farm outside of the city. Don't forget to book in advance!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.