8 Free Outdoor Activities Near Toronto To Enjoy With Your Favourite Person This Winter
No need to blow your budget!
Put on your mittens, because there are so many outdoor things to do near Toronto that won't cost you a dime this season.
You can glide around skating rinks, hike to snowy views, and explore dazzling light festivals without going broke.
The Ice Rink In The Gardens
Price: Free
When: Open through the winter
Address: 48 John St. W., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Pillar and Post has a twinkling new ice rink located in its enchanting gardens, and you can glide around beneath the stars for free.
Lights on Stratford
Price: Free
When: Until January 28, 2022
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander past glowing installations at this light festival, which has transformed areas of Stratford into surreal wonderlands. The luminous artworks include interactive displays and a giant castle that will be set up soon.
Albion Falls
Price: Free
Address: 885 Mountain Brow Blvd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in Narnia as you gaze over this frozen waterfall. There are two platforms onsite where you can take in all the views.
The Bentway Skate Trail
Price: Free
Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: This year, the figure-eight skating loop will take you through an art exhibit, so sharpen those skates.
Winter Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: Until February 21, 2022
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander through more than 3 million dazzling lights and luminous displays at this free festival, which can be enjoyed from your car as well.
Winter Stations
Price: Free
When: Opening February 21, 2022
Address: Woodbine Beach, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can see the frozen shores of Woodbine Beach transformed with massive sculptures as part of an annual design competition.
Rouge National Urban Park
Price: Free
Address: Zoo Road, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spacious park boasts snowy lookouts and forest trails that will surround you with gorgeous winter scenes.
Netflix In Your Neighbourhood
Price: Free
Address: Across Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Using the Netflix In Your Neighbourhood map, you can discover nearby filming locations for popular Netflix shows and visit them in real life.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.