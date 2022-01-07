Trending Tags

winter in toronto

8 Free Outdoor Activities Near Toronto To Enjoy With Your Favourite Person This Winter

No need to blow your budget!

@pillarandpostnotl | Instagram, @tashcurrah | Instagram

Put on your mittens, because there are so many outdoor things to do near Toronto that won't cost you a dime this season.

You can glide around skating rinks, hike to snowy views, and explore dazzling light festivals without going broke.

The Ice Rink In The Gardens

Price: Free

When: Open through the winter

Address: 48 John St. W., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Pillar and Post has a twinkling new ice rink located in its enchanting gardens, and you can glide around beneath the stars for free.

Website

Lights on Stratford

Price: Free

When: Until January 28, 2022

Address: Stratford, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can wander past glowing installations at this light festival, which has transformed areas of Stratford into surreal wonderlands. The luminous artworks include interactive displays and a giant castle that will be set up soon.

Website

Albion Falls

Price: Free

Address: 885 Mountain Brow Blvd., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in Narnia as you gaze over this frozen waterfall. There are two platforms onsite where you can take in all the views.

Website

The Bentway Skate Trail

Price: Free

Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto ON

Why You Need To Go: This year, the figure-eight skating loop will take you through an art exhibit, so sharpen those skates.

Website

Winter Festival of Lights

Price: Free

When: Until February 21, 2022

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander through more than 3 million dazzling lights and luminous displays at this free festival, which can be enjoyed from your car as well.

Website

Winter Stations

Price: Free

When: Opening February 21, 2022

Address: Woodbine Beach, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can see the frozen shores of Woodbine Beach transformed with massive sculptures as part of an annual design competition.

Website

Rouge National Urban Park

Price: Free

Address: Zoo Road, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spacious park boasts snowy lookouts and forest trails that will surround you with gorgeous winter scenes.

Website

Netflix In Your Neighbourhood

Price: Free

Address: Across Ontario

Why You Need To Go: Using the Netflix In Your Neighbourhood map, you can discover nearby filming locations for popular Netflix shows and visit them in real life.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

