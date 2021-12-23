Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Things To Do
winter in ontario

Niagara’s New Ice Rink Is In A Twinkly Winter Garden & You Can Sip Boozy Drinks By A Fire

Skating is free! ⛸️

Niagara’s New Ice Rink Is In A Twinkly Winter Garden & You Can Sip Boozy Drinks By A Fire
@louiseware94 | Instagram, @pillarandpostnotl | Instagram

You can glide through an enchanting winter wonderland at this new ice rink in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The Pillar and Post, a hotel and spa, has opened an illuminated rink in The Gardens, and it’s free to the public.

The Gardens are decked out in Christmas decor into January, so you can take in the festive surroundings as you skate and explore them afterwards as well.

Specialty drinks are available at The OutPost cafe to keep you cozy, including boozy mint hot chocolate and spicy scotch & cider.

You can enjoy your drink by the outdoor fire pits and warm up in the tent. Skate rentals are available at The OutPost for five dollars, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own.

The rink is open throughout the winter, weather permitting, so lace up those skates and spend the day gliding through a frosty wonderland.


The Ice Rink In The Gardens

Price: Free

When: Open through the winter

Address: 48 John St. W., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Skate around this new ice rink for free this winter.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

This Ontario Farm Has A Magical Torch-Lit Skating Trail That You Can Explore This Winter

Visit a frozen wonderland. ⛸️

Courtesy of Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery

Glide along a frozen lake at night on the cranberry skating trail, lit up by glowing torch lights.

The Light the Night skating event is back at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery, and you can enjoy skating through 12-acres of cranberries with a fiery ambiance.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Airbnbs In Ontario That Are Surrounded By The Most Stunning Winter Landscapes

It's like waking up in a snow globe. ❄️

Fernwood | Airbnb, Mandie & David | Airbnb

The world looks so magical under a blanket of snow, and these Airbnbs in Ontario let you enjoy the winter landscapes to the fullest.

These spots feature incredible views of snowy surroundings that will have you packing your bags.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Skating Trail Will Let You Glide Across A Frozen Lake Surrounded By Forest

It's less than an hour from Toronto.

@missmaddieireland | Instagram, Courtesy of Spray Lake

Lace up those skates, the skating trail at Spray Lake is back for a second season of winter fun.

You can glide along a two-kilometre trail on a snow-covered lake surrounded by trees, only an hour from Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

This Niagara Winery Has Cozy Winter Cabanas & You Can Roast Icewine Marshmallows

You can also sip boozy hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Peller Estates Winery, @pellerwines | Instagram

This winter experience in Niagara will warm you right up, no matter what the temperature is.

Peller Estates Winery is hosting a Winter Luxe Lounge where you can enjoy food, drinks, and even boozy marshmallows.

Keep Reading Show less