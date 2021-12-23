Niagara’s New Ice Rink Is In A Twinkly Winter Garden & You Can Sip Boozy Drinks By A Fire
Skating is free! ⛸️
You can glide through an enchanting winter wonderland at this new ice rink in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
The Pillar and Post, a hotel and spa, has opened an illuminated rink in The Gardens, and it’s free to the public.
The Gardens are decked out in Christmas decor into January, so you can take in the festive surroundings as you skate and explore them afterwards as well.
Specialty drinks are available at The OutPost cafe to keep you cozy, including boozy mint hot chocolate and spicy scotch & cider.
You can enjoy your drink by the outdoor fire pits and warm up in the tent. Skate rentals are available at The OutPost for five dollars, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own.
The rink is open throughout the winter, weather permitting, so lace up those skates and spend the day gliding through a frosty wonderland.
The Ice Rink In The Gardens
Price: Free
When: Open through the winter
Address: 48 John St. W., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Skate around this new ice rink for free this winter.
