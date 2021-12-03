Niagara Has A Magical Winery Where You Can Skate Under Twinkling Lights & Sip Cocktails
The perfect winter road trip with your BFF! ⛸️
It is time to lace up your skates. At this Niagara winery, you can have a magical time skating under twinkling lights with your friends.
Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery & Distillery outdoor rink has opened for the season.
Located only 1.5-hours from Toronto, it is the perfect winter day trip. You'll be able to glide and twirl on the ice and then relax on the heated Whiskey Bar patio with a boozy beverage like a spiked hot chocolate or mulled wine.
This winter, it is open until mid-March 2022, Sundays to Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
To visit, you'll need to book a timeslot, and tickets are $10 per person or $5 for Wine Club members.
Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery & Distillery
Price: $10 per person ($5 for Wine Club members)
When: Until mid-March 2022
Address: 1219 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a classic Canadian activity after dark with your friends.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.