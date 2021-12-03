Trending Tags

Niagara Has A Magical Winery Where You Can Skate Under Twinkling Lights & Sip Cocktails

The perfect winter road trip with your BFF! ⛸️

Niagara Has A Magical Winery Where You Can Skate Under Twinkling Lights & Sip Cocktails
@allybaldo | Instagram, @clmarguerite | Instagram

It is time to lace up your skates. At this Niagara winery, you can have a magical time skating under twinkling lights with your friends.

Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery & Distillery outdoor rink has opened for the season.

Located only 1.5-hours from Toronto, it is the perfect winter day trip. You'll be able to glide and twirl on the ice and then relax on the heated Whiskey Bar patio with a boozy beverage like a spiked hot chocolate or mulled wine.

This winter, it is open until mid-March 2022, Sundays to Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays between 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To visit, you'll need to book a timeslot, and tickets are $10 per person or $5 for Wine Club members.

Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery & Distillery

Price: $10 per person ($5 for Wine Club members)

When: Until mid-March 2022

Address: 1219 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a classic Canadian activity after dark with your friends.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

