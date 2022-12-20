This Twinkly Niagara Winery Lets You Skate Beneath The Stars & Sip Hockey-Inspired Cocktails
It doesn't get more Canadian than that! 🏒
Lace up those skates! This Niagara winery has brought back its enchanting winter ice rink and you can glide around beneath a canopy of glowing lights.
Wayne Gretzky Estates has reopened its rink for the season and it makes for a magical winter adventure. The activity is offered daily, depending on weather.
You can skate around the glistening ice which is illuminated by overhead string lights. There are DJ nights on select Saturdays to add some extra groove to your skate.
There will also be a sports night where you can watch a live NHL hockey game from the rink, but dates are yet to be confirmed. On New Years Eve, you can enjoy food, boozy drinks, music, and a hockey game playing on 20-foot screens around the ice.
The winery hosts Community Skate Days on every second Wednesday of the month where you can skate for free. Proceeds from skate rentals on these days will be donated to neighbouring Niagara-on-the-Lake charities.
This year, the winery has a new estate mixologist who has created a craft cocktail offering for the heated outdoor Whisky Bar Patio.
You can sip winter and hockey-inspired cocktails such as Toasted Maple Mulled Wine and GR8 Slapshot, which consists of Ice Storm Vodka, hand-crafted coffee liqueur, and Canadian Cream Liqueur.
There is also a winter food menu available, and you can indulge in dishes like the Skating Rink Taco and Winter Gnocchi. Each skating reservation includes a table for 2 hours.
Reservations can be made online, and you can keep an eye on the winery's Twitter feed for updates on weather closures. A limited number of hockey skate rentals are available, but guests are encouraged to bring their own.
The Great One's Backyard Rink
Price: $10 admission per adult
When: Open for the season, weather dependant
Address: 1219 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can glide around an ice rink and sip boozy drinks at this Niagara winery.
