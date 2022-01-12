7 Skating Trails Around Toronto Where You Can Glide Through Sparkling Winter Landscapes
Lace up! ⛸️
Forget about average skating rinks; these frozen trails around Toronto will have you gliding though enchanting landscapes for the perfect winter adventure.
You can glide through a forest on top of a mountain, or skate around acres of frozen cranberries at these spots.
Lace up and get ready to enjoy the snowy scenery to the fullest.
The Best Ice Skating Spots In Toronto To Take Your Date www.youtube.com
Muskoka Lakes Ice Trail
Price: $16 + per person
When: Until March Break (weather permitting)
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical, 1.2-kilometre loop takes you around 12 acres of frozen cranberries. On Saturday nights, the trail is lit with 400 torches to make the experience even more beautiful.
Woodview Mountaintop Skating
Price: $17 + per adult
When: Weather permitting
Address: 201 Scenic Caves Rd., Unit AW2, The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: This incredible winter adventure lets you glide through a snowy forest on top of a mountain. At night, the icy trail is illuminated with thousands of lights, and after you're finished skating, you can head over to the new Off-Piste Patio by Coors Light and enjoy a drink with mountain views.
Gage Park Outdoor Skating Trail
Price: Free
Address: Gage Park, 45 Main St. S., Brampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're skating though Stars Hollow at this charming ice loop in Brampton. The frozen trail leads around snowy a park and gazebo with major Hallmark vibes.
Arrowhead Provincial Park Skating Trail
Price: $21 per vehicle
Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: While this skating spot is a bit of a drive from Toronto, it's worth the trip! You can glide along a 1.3-kilometre trail through towering, snowy trees that are straight out of a winter fairytale. On select nights, the frozen path is lit by stars and torches for an illuminated adventure. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance!
Island Lake Skating Trail
Price: $6.50 per adult
When: Opening date to be announced
Address: 1255 Old Derry Rd., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 1-kilometre trail lets you take in the peaceful, snowy surroundings of Island Lake Conservation Area. Check the website for updated details on the ice skating opening.
Spray Lake Ice Trail
Price: $25 per person
Address: 18205 Keele St., King Township, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can race across a frozen lake at this 2-kilometre skating trail that first opened in 2021. The experience is open daily, but reservations must be made in advance.
Fern Resort Skating Trail
Price: $44 per adult
Address: 4432 Fern Resort Rd., Ramara, ON
Why You Need To Go: This glistening, 1.5-kilometre path takes you through a frosty woodland. During the evening, the trail is lit with torches to add some fire to your adventure. Day packages are available for non-guests, and include access to the bonfire and more.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.