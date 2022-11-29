A Free Toronto Skating Rink Just Opened & You Don’t Have To Pay For Rental Skates Or Lessons
Learn to skate in the 6ix for free!
Union Station's ice skating rink just opened for the winter season, and you can learn to skate for free.
The Union Station rink is perfect for beginners and advanced skaters alike to get on the ice and enjoy a free glide in the heart of the city up until January 29, 2023.
The rink offers free rental helmets and skates, so if you don't have a pair of your own, you can sign up for their free rental program, which is first come, first serve, according to their website.
To secure a free rental, all you have to do is sign a waiver and provide a government-issued identification card as a deposit which you'll pick up after you've skated your heart out.
If you've never been on the ice before but you'd like to learn, you can sign up for free skating lessons every Tuesday in December and January from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. by emailing events@torontounion.ca.
This means you can earn to skate completely for free from your time on the rink with a Skate Canada-certified coach to the skates on your feet.
If you're looking to get a bit groovy on the ice, you can catch a Union Beats Skate Night on Saturdays or Fridays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., where live DJs will be blasting tunes rinkside.
The rink is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday to Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and will be open every day from now until January 29, with the exception of December 25 and December 26.
You can plan ahead and register online for a timed skating spot or drop in at the rink.
If you're looking to get a skate in on Christmas Eve this year, you'll just have to head out a bit earlier since the rink will close early at 5 p.m.
Union Winter Skating Rink
Price: Free
When: November 28 to January 29
Address:55 Front Street West Toronto, ON.
Why You Need To Go: To skate for free and enjoy the winter festivities!