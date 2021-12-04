Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ontario

12 Outdoor Skating Trails in Ontario That Feel Like Gliding Through An Enchanted Forest

Skate along orchards, forested parks & fields of cranberries.

12 Outdoor Skating Trails in Ontario That Feel Like Gliding Through An Enchanted Forest
@shawna.lynn | Instagram, @_bwatson | Instagram

Make the most of the winter wonderland that comes with living in Canada, by skating outdoors through magical forested trails.

These 12 Ontario skating trails offer beautiful views and fun events that are worth the day trip for an epic skating experience.

Arrowhead Provincial Park Skating Trail

Price: $12.25+ per vehicle

When: January (exact dates TBA)

Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: A 1.3-kilometre ice trail weaves through Muskoka's dense forests. They host Fire and Ice Nights where you can skate by illuminated torches at night.

Website

Cranberry Skating Trail

Price: $12+ per person

When: Exact dates TBA

Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can cruise around 12-acres of frozen cranberries on a 1.2-kilometre skating trail loop. You can play hockey, enjoy a wine tour on-site or trek along snowshoe trails.

Website

RiverOak Skating Trail

Price: $13.50 per person

When: December (exact dates TBA)

Address: 2900 York's Corners Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You will skate through orchards and forests on a 3.5-kilometre skating trail, surrounded by twinkly lights. There are fire pits and snacks available.

Website

Spray Lake Ice Trail

Price: $25+ per person

When: January (exact dates TBA)

Address: 18205 Keele St., King Township, ON

Why You Need To Go: This picturesque ice trail is a 2-kilometre loop that winds along a frozen lake. There is also an ice pad you can rent for a private skate.

Website

Rideau Canal Skateway

Price: Free

When: Late December or January (Exact dates TBA)

Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is the world's largest outdoor skating rink and a UNESCO world heritage site. The full length is 7.8-kilometre long, winding through the heart of Ottawa.

Website

Richmond Green Skate Trail

Price: Free

When: December (exact dates TBA)

Address: 1300 Elgin Mills Rd. E., Richmond Hill, ON

Why You Need To Go: Skate through the trees on this 250-metre ice trail, featuring twinkly lights during the night skate. It is right next. to an arena for abundant parking options.

Website

Woodview Mountaintop Skating

Price: $17+ per person

When: December or January (exact dates TBA)

Address: 201 Scenic Caves Rd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy views of the Niagra Escarpment as you glide along a 1.1-kilometres ice path, at the top of Blue Mountain. It is lit up with thousands of lights during the evenings. Check out the nearby ski hills!

Website

Nina's Way at Kivi Park

Price: $10+ per person

When: December or January (exact dates TBA)

Address: 4472 Long Lake Rd., Sudbury, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll skate through the 1.3-kilometre park ice trail, passing a forest of picturesque birch trees. There are a number of other activities to enjoy including Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and hiking.

Website

Countryside Adventures Skating

Price: $14+ per person

When: December (exact date TBA)

Address: 16495 Sixth Rd., Moose Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a 3-kilometre ice path through a beautifully forested trail. They also have snowshoe trails and a tubing hill.

Website

Island Lake Ice Skating Trail

Price: Free

When: January (exact dates TBA)

Address: 673067 Hurontario St, Orangeville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a scenic backdrop of trees as you skate along a 1-kilometre outdoor skating trail.

Website

Colonel Samuel Smith Park Skating Trail

Price: Free

When: Open as of November 27, 2021

Address: 3145 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Etobicoke, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can skate along on a 250-metre figure-eight ice path through a park full of trees and wildlife. The park is nestled on the banks of Lake Ontario.

Website

Laurentian Valley Skating Trail

Price: Free, donations welcome

When: January (exact dates TBA)

Address: 2 Henan Rd., Pembroke, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a dreamy spot to glide through a forest on the 1.5-kilometres skating trail. There are special events for night skating illuminated by twinkling string lights. A 2-km snowshoe trail parallels the skating trail.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

8 Skating Spots Around Ottawa Where You Can Glide Through A Glistening Winter Wonderland

Explore an ice maze & a path through the forest! ⛸️

@tiernsss | Instagram, @madisonmariellaa | Instagram

No winter would be complete without gliding on the ice. So here are eight skating spots around Ottawa where you can explore a glistening winter wonderland.

From a new ice maze filled with twists and turns to frozen trails that lead you through a lit forest at night, there are so many incredible activities you'll want to try for yourself.

Keep Reading Show less

Niagara Has A Magical Winery Where You Can Skate Under Twinkling Lights & Sip Cocktails

The perfect winter road trip with your BFF! ⛸️

@allybaldo | Instagram, @clmarguerite | Instagram

It is time to lace up your skates. At this Niagara winery, you can have a magical time skating under twinkling lights with your friends.

Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery & Distillery outdoor rink has opened for the season.

Keep Reading Show less

The Elora Mill's Dining Experience Lets You Eat In A Snow Globe Along A Frozen Gorge

Major Narnia vibes ❄️

@lah_massafera | Instagram, @elora_mill | Instagram

You don't have to wander through a wardrobe in order to get a taste of Narnia this winter.

The Elora Mill has launched glowing dining domes along the gorge, and it will whisk you away to a snowy fantasy land.

Keep Reading Show less

Niagara's Zipline Is Now Open During The Winter & You Can Fly Over A Frozen Gorge

You'll get towering views of the frosty falls.

@wildplayniagarafalls | Instagram, Aqnus Febriyant | Dreamstime.com

You can take your winter to new heights by soaring over a frozen gorge in Niagara.

For the first time, WildPlay is keeping its Zipline to the Falls open through the winter so you can get spectacular views of the frosty falls.

Keep Reading Show less