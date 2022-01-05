Trending Tags

You Can Hike Across A Lake To A Mini Island In Ontario & It's More Magical Than Narnia

This stunning trail is only 2 hours from Toronto.

You Can Hike Across A Lake To A Mini Island In Ontario & It's More Magical Than Narnia
@alyshaemmans | Instagram, @val_yeo329 | Instagram

You'll feel as though you've wandered to a secret enchanted land on this Ontario hiking trail.

Only two hours from Toronto, Hardy Lake Provincial Park offers a stunning boardwalk that crosses a lake onto a tiny island.

The Hardy Lake Loop Trail is almost 9 kilometres long, and as the name suggests, it loops around Hardy Lake, boasting picturesque views of the water, snow-covered pines and rocky terrain.

You'll follow the shoreline most of the way, with multiple spots to admire the icy water views. It's a beautiful escape.

The Hardy Lake Short Loop is a shorter trail option for less experienced hikers but it does not reach the secret mini island.

If you want those epic views, it's time for a workout. While parking is available, there are no visitor facilities, so make sure you dress warmly and use the washroom before you leave home.

Hardy Lake Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 per vehicle

Address: Highway 169, Torrance, ON

Why You Need To Go: This picturesque trail is a bit of a workout at over 8 kilometres in length, but totally worth it for the shoreline views and epic secret island you can walk to.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

