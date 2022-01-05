You Can Hike Across A Lake To A Mini Island In Ontario & It's More Magical Than Narnia

Rock Dunder
Price: $5 per person
Address: Stanley Lash Ln., Lyndhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: This wilderness area offers three hiking trail loops of various lengths, leading to lookout views of Morton Bay. The infamous panoramic lookout, Rock Dunder Lookout, can be accessed from the Rock Dunder Summit Trail, a 3.9-kilometres climb through forests, with peaks of cliffs along the way.
Website
The Crack
Price: $12.25+ per person
Address: Killarney Provincial Park, 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: This difficult 6-kilometres hiking trail is one of 16 trails in Killarney Provincial Park and it's all that it's cracked up to be. You'll hike through woods and rocky landscape, ascending through white mountain cliffs to a 360-degree view from the top of Killarney Ridge.
Website
Temagami Fire Tower
Price: Free (donations welcome)
Address: 112 Jack Guppy Way, Temagami, ON
Why You Need To Go: Only a short walk from the parking lot is this 100-foot tall tower on the summit of Caribou Mountain. Climb to the top for stunning panoramic views of the surrounding wood and blue lakes. The tower is closed from climbing during the winter, but the trails and other viewing platforms are accessible year-round.
Website
The Grotto
Price: $8.50+ per person
Address: Bruce Peninsula National Park, Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll hike through lush forests before reaching a stunning view of boulders over a clear blue bay. The blue and teal colours of Georgian Bay will have you feeling like you're in the Caribbean.
Website
Kabeyun Trail
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, R R 1, Pass Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a difficult 37-kilometres hike, but totally worth the view! It is a bucket-list worthy hike in the province. There are many trail options within Sleeping Giant National Park for day trips or overnight camping, ranging both in length and difficulty level. Catch the most breathtaking views of Lake Superior from the Thunder Bay Lookout and Top of The Giant Trail.
Website
Point Pelee National Park
Price: $6.50+ per person
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr., Leamington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to walk to, and stand on, the southernmost point of Canada. Stroll along marsh boardwalks, climb lookout towers and relax on sandy beaches. The park is also a dark sky reserve, perfect for stargazing, and a point of migration for birds and Monarch butterflies.
Website
Inglis Falls
Price: $10 per vehicle
Address: 237785 Inglis Falls Rd., Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: The view of Inglis Falls looks like it's from deep in the rainforest, but it's easily accessible from the parking lot. This 18-metre tall waterfall cascades into a gorge and is quite a sight to see. There are over 7-kilometres of hiking trails in the area to continue your adventure.
Website
Blueberry Mountain Trail
Price: Free
Address: 502 Hills of Peace Rd., Lanark, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of the Ottawa Valley, this lesser-known trail is 4.5-kilometres long and features lookout views over the valley of dense forest. The trail is on privately owned land so we're lucky enough that owners allow access to this stunning trail. Locals consider it one of the Seven Wonders of Lanark County.
Website
Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park
Price: $12.25+ per person
Address: Kakabeka Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 40-metre high waterfall is the second-highest in Ontario. There is a boardwalk view of the falls, river and gorge that is wheelchair accessible and less than 1-kilometre from the parking lot. It's a picturesque little hike, perfect to take your friend that doesn't love hiking.
Website
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.