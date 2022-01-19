Trending Tags

ontario hikes

This Ontario Winter Hike Passes A Magical Forest River & Takes You To An Epic Lookout

It's 2 hours from Toronto.

Ottawa Staff Writer
@peyvand.life | Instagram, @janellescorner | Instagram

The Pretty River Valley Provincial Park comes by its name honestly, as you will find a picturesque river and a lookout point over a valley of trees.

The Ontario park has an intricate network of hiking trails, with multiple trail options passing the pretty river and leading to lookout views over forests and lakes.

Trails that lead to both the river and lookout are the Pretty River Side Trail, Pretty River Valley Loop, Pretty River and Bruce Trail Loop and Bruce Trail and Blue Mountains Trail.

You could choose to make these hikes longer or shorter via connecting side trails. These main trails can be reached from Pretty River Road.

The Pretty River Side Trail is the shortest hike option at 2.9-kilometres and is an easy-rated hike. It is a circular trail loop and passes Sundown Lake for some more wonderful lookout options.

Whether you're looking for a casual walk through the forest or a day of intense hiking you can find it in this provincial park along with stunning views all around.

Pretty River Valley Provincial Park

Price: $12.25

Address: County Rd. 31, Nottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can walk through a magical dense forest featuring beautiful views from above and below. You will pass a river system flowing over rocks before reaching a lookout point overlooking a valley of trees.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.


