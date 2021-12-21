Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
ontario hikes

8 Ontario Boardwalk Trails That Are More Magical In The Winter

It's time to bundle up and get outside.

8 Ontario Boardwalk Trails That Are More Magical In The Winter
@kristindalziel | Instagram, @nathalierebelo | Instagram

Experience the calm of freshly fallen snow, surrounded by nature, with these boardwalk hiking trails in Ontario.

Instead of huffing and puffing over hills to reach an intense lookout point, take your time walking along flat pathways and appreciate the beauty all around you.

Mono Cliffs Provincial Park

Price: $12.25+ per vehicle

Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON

Why You Need To Go: Only an hour from Toronto, this provincial park has a number of walking trails where you can admire the escarpment and rocky terrain.

Website

Mer Bleue Bog

Price: Free

Address: Ridge Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: As the second-largest bog area in southern Ontario, it is an ecologically diverse site, with some beautiful views. Stroll through the bog on a 1.2-kilometres boardwalk trail, or take connected trails through the area for a longer hike.

Website

Point Pelee National Park

Price: $6.50+ per person

Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr., Leamington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can walk through a frozen marsh and along icy beaches to see the ice formations along Lake Erie.

Website

Arrowhead Provincial Park

Price: $12.25+ per vehicle

Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: The walking trails have views of rivers, lakes, fields and wildlife, with a picturesque bridge crossing an icy creek. There are a number of other winter activities to enjoy including the well-known skating trail through a forest.

Website

Glen Stewart Ravine

Price: Free

Address: 351 Glen Manor Dr., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This short trail goes through a forested urban park and is such an oasis in the city you'll wonder why you haven't been before. It is a straight trail with some stairs that are sure to give a bit of a workout.

Website

MacGregor Point Provincial Park

Price: $12.25+ per vehicle

Address: 1593 Bruce Rd. 33, Port Elgin, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are multiple boardwalks and lookout points, and you can enjoy stunning Lake Huron views.

Website

Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

Price: $12 per adult

Address: 16160 Highway 12 E., Midland, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are 25-kilometres of both forested and marsh trails to explore, with most being flat and accessible. The boardwalk leads you through the wetlands and connects to other trail loops.

Website

Little Rouge Creek

Price: Free

Address: 19 Reesor Rd., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 3.5-kilometres trail loop features peaceful views of the river, and the potential to see a variety of wildlife, including beavers.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

9 Breathtaking Ontario Hiking Trails That You'll Want to Discover In 2022

Tower lookouts, rainforest waterfalls and mountain views!

@marinarossa | Instagram, @ashleighbuder | Instagram

These stunning Ontario hiking trails should be added to your bucket list for their beautiful lookout views and natural features.

Strap on those hiking shoes for new outdoor adventures and epic views in 2022. It's time to start exploring the beauty of this province.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Breathtaking Hiking Trails Around Ottawa That You'll Want to Discover In 2022

You won't believe these views are all near Ottawa.

@ottawariverlifestyle | Instagram, @dprincessishere | Instagram

There is something about planning adventures for a new year that feels like a breath of fresh air, so why not plan to get some along with exercise and epic views.

These picturesque hiking trails near Ottawa are sure to get you into a jump start of outdoor exploring for 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

This Hike Near Ottawa Leads You To Panoramic Lookout Tower Over Snow-Covered Mountains

It is only one hour from Ottawa!

@claudia_coulombe | Instagram, @liss_maiz | Instagram

Whether you want to earn the view at the top, or prefer easy access to an epic view, Montagnes Noires de Ripon has the lookout for you.

One hour from Ottawa you will find a snowy mountain top with hiking and snowshoe trails, a tubing hill and breathtaking panoramic views of surrounding mountains.

Keep Reading Show less

This Island Hike Near Ottawa Has Snowy Forest Trails & Bubblegum Pink Sunsets

Add this to your bucket list of winter views ☃️

@magaliekayrouz | Instagram, @jasonventures | Instagram

If you're looking for an epic sunset view and a beautiful winter hike, Morris Island Conservation Area is the place to explore.

This island hiking trail is surrounded by the Ottawa River, full of lush forests, and features a bridge for easy sunset spotting.

Keep Reading Show less