8 Ontario Boardwalk Trails That Are More Magical In The Winter
It's time to bundle up and get outside.
Experience the calm of freshly fallen snow, surrounded by nature, with these boardwalk hiking trails in Ontario.
Instead of huffing and puffing over hills to reach an intense lookout point, take your time walking along flat pathways and appreciate the beauty all around you.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: Only an hour from Toronto, this provincial park has a number of walking trails where you can admire the escarpment and rocky terrain.
Mer Bleue Bog
Price: Free
Address: Ridge Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: As the second-largest bog area in southern Ontario, it is an ecologically diverse site, with some beautiful views. Stroll through the bog on a 1.2-kilometres boardwalk trail, or take connected trails through the area for a longer hike.
Point Pelee National Park
Price: $6.50+ per person
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr., Leamington, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through a frozen marsh and along icy beaches to see the ice formations along Lake Erie.
Arrowhead Provincial Park
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: The walking trails have views of rivers, lakes, fields and wildlife, with a picturesque bridge crossing an icy creek. There are a number of other winter activities to enjoy including the well-known skating trail through a forest.
Glen Stewart Ravine
Price: Free
Address: 351 Glen Manor Dr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This short trail goes through a forested urban park and is such an oasis in the city you'll wonder why you haven't been before. It is a straight trail with some stairs that are sure to give a bit of a workout.
MacGregor Point Provincial Park
Price: $12.25+ per vehicle
Address: 1593 Bruce Rd. 33, Port Elgin, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are multiple boardwalks and lookout points, and you can enjoy stunning Lake Huron views.
Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre
Price: $12 per adult
Address: 16160 Highway 12 E., Midland, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are 25-kilometres of both forested and marsh trails to explore, with most being flat and accessible. The boardwalk leads you through the wetlands and connects to other trail loops.
Little Rouge Creek
Price: Free
Address: 19 Reesor Rd., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 3.5-kilometres trail loop features peaceful views of the river, and the potential to see a variety of wildlife, including beavers.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.