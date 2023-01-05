7 Boardwalk Hiking Trails In Ontario That Are Extra Magical With A Fresh Layer Of Snow
It's time for a winter adventure.
Pack your hiking boots and toque because it's time for a winter adventure in Ontario. The province is full of parks, conservation areas and natural spaces that feature beautiful hiking trails and many have easy-to-to-walk boardwalk sections.
If you're looking for a flat hiking trail this winter that you can enjoy when there's a fresh layer of snow, here are beautiful boardwalk trails in Ontario to check out.
Crawford Lake Conservation Area
Price: $9.75 per adult
Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Crawford Lake Trail is a 1-kilometre boardwalk loop around a turquoise lake. You can add to your magical winter hike by walking along attached trails that vary in difficulty levels. The boardwalk follows the Hide and Seek trail which features enchanting wooden sculptures.
Point Pelee National Park
Price: $8.50 per adult
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr., Leamington, ON
Why You Need To Go: This nature park features a number of hiking trails and footpaths including the Marsh Boardwalk loop. You can admire a diverse habitat and enjoy stunning views from an observation tower along the trail. You can head to the beach and stand on the southernmost point of mainland Canada.
Hardy Lake Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
Address: Hwy. 169, Torrance, ON
Why You Need To Go: This provincial park features various trail loops including a 9-kilometre path that goes around Hardy Lake and has multiple boardwalk sections. One such boardwalk leads you over the water to a tiny island.
Island Lake Conservation Area
Price: $7 per adult
Address: 673067 Hurontario St. S., Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This area features 820 acres of wetland, lakes and forests and is just about an hour away from Toronto. A few of the trails have boardwalk sections including the 1-kilometre Island Lake Family Trail and the 8-kilometre Vicki Barron Lakeside Trail. You can also choose to snowshoe on some of the trails.
MacGregor Point Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
Address: 1593 Bruce Rd. 33, Port Elgin, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are many activities you can enjoy at this provincial park including hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter. The Huron Fringe Trail has a boardwalk surface and there is a wheelchair-accessible surface at the start of Tower Trail to the observation tower. You can also skate along an ice trail or rink found near two of the main parking lots.
Rattray Marsh Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: Jack Darling Memorial Park, 1180 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll discover elevated boardwalks that wind through wetland areas and forests plus a rare cobblestone beach in this conservation area. Most of the trails have decking sections and the Knoll Trail is a boardwalk loop with marsh views.
Note that some areas, including the Silver Birch entrance, are affected by construction and may be closed.
Valens Lake Conservation Area
Price: $15.50 for the vehicle and driver, $5 per additional passenger
Address: 1691 Regional Rd. 97, Cambridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: This conservation area has 10 kilometres of hiking trails that wind around a lake and through open fields. One of the main trails is a 3.2-kilometre loop that has boardwalk sections and a fishing bridge crossing over the lake. You'll also find a lookout tower.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.