This Winding Boardwalk Trail Near Toronto Leads Through A Forest To A Rare Cobble Beach
It's less than an hour from the city.
With warmer weather on the way, it's time to get outside and enjoy that fresh spring air. If you're looking for unique hikes around Toronto, then this boardwalk trail located just outside the city is worth checking out.
Rattray Marsh Conservation Area is a hidden gem in Mississauga. Filled with wildlife and beautiful scenery, it's the perfect place for a springtime walk.
The conservation area features elevated boardwalks which wind through forests and a wetland. As you stroll along the trails, keep an eye out for migratory birds and other animals like rabbits and deer.
One of the most impressive aspects of Rattray Marsh is the cobble beach which can be found along the Waterfront Trail. These types of beaches are considered globally rare, and are created when rocks are pushed from the lake onto the shore. Over time, the rocks become flat and round.
Something to look out for when visiting this spot is the connection point between the marsh and the lake. At times, the cobble beach creates a barrier between the bodies of water when waves or wind cause rocks to pile up. In the spring, melting waters can open the barrier, so depending on when you visit, it could be open or closed.
There are several other boardwalk trails to explore around the city, including Crawford Lake Conservation Area, which features a path around a unique turquoise lake.
Lace up your hiking shoes and take a stroll to this rare cobble beach for a lovely spring adventure.
Rattray Marsh Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 660 Bexhill Rd., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take an elevated boardwalk trail through a serene landscape and discover a rare cobble beach at this spot near Toronto.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.