10 Beautiful Boardwalk Trails Around Toronto That Take You Through Enchanting Scenery
Lace up those boots!
There's nothing like spending a day lost in nature and there are so many scenic hiking trails to enjoy in the Toronto area. If you're looking to take your hike to the next level then you'll want to check out some of these stunning boardwalk trails in and around the city that feature some pretty spectacular views.
The city is surrounded by scenic paths that take you to rare lakes, canyons, and more. You can immerse yourself in nature as you stroll across gorgeous landscapes and wetlands on these wooden pathways.
Many of these boardwalks are accessible during the winter months so you can wander through some enchanting snowy scenery.
Next time you're looking for a hike, here are nine boardwalk trails to adventure along in and around Toronto.
Presqu'ile Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 328 Presqu'Ile Pkwy., Brighton, ON
Why You Need To Go: When it comes to beautiful boardwalk trails, this hike in Presqu'ile Provincial Park takes the spotlight.
The Marsh Trail is a 1.2 kilometre easy loop that takes about 30 minutes to complete. The trail includes 800 metres of boardwalk with two viewing platforms that leads you into the marsh.
Along the way, you'll see interpretive panels where you can learn about the area and wildlife there.
The park is also home to a sandy beach and the second oldest operating lighthouse in Ontario.
Island Lake Conservation Area
Price: $7 per adult
Address: 673067 Hurontario St., Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting "820 acres of lake, wetland and forests," this nature reserve is a stunning spot to spend the day.
There are several trails to explore, including the park's signature eight-kilometre Vicki Barron Lakeside Trail. This hike takes you around Island Lake and includes stunning vistas and bridges that take you across the water.
You'll also find sections of boardwalk trail that lead through lush trees.
Rattray Marsh Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: Jack Darling Memorial Park, 1180 Lakeshore Rd. W., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rattray Marsh is an "environmental gem" located along the shoreline of Lake Ontario. It features a rare shale beach and scenic boardwalk that gazes over a natural wetland.
The 0.3-kilometre Knoll Trail takes just 10 minutes to hike and features a boardwalk loop off the Pedestrian Waterfront Trail.
You'll find boardwalk sections along a few of the other trails as well.
One of the highlights of the area is the cobble beach, which is located along the Waterfront Trail and is considered globally rare.
White Water Walk
Price: $17.50 per adult
When: Until Sunday November 5, 2023
Address: 4330 River Rd., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quarter-mile long boardwalk is worth adding to your bucket list. The trail takes you past the Niagara River’s Class 6 whitewater rapids, which are "some of the wildest in North America."
Along the way, you'll see the 410-million-year-old rock layers of the Niagara Gorge as well as the powerful turquoise water as it rushes past.
There are several viewing platforms that connect to the boardwalk so you can get up close to the rapids.
Mel Stewart — Lake Gibson Conservation Park
Price: Free
Address: Allanburg, Thorold, ON
Why You Need To Go: This waterfront park features 29 acres of scenery as well as a stunning boardwalk trail. The boardwalk runs right over the lake and features incredible views of the water.
The park also has a turtle-shaped garden and several benches along the trails where you can sit and relax in nature. It's an "an outdoor recreationist's dream" so if you're looking for a spot to enjoy the outdoors you'll want to keep this park in mind.
Crawford Lake Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 + per adult
Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This "truly exceptional park" is home to an elevated boardwalk trail as well as a rare meromictic lake.
The 1-kilometre Crawford Lake Trail features a winding boardwalk that loops around the turquoise pool of water. You can wander through a lush forest and take in the views of the vibrant lake.
The boardwalk is also a beautiful place for a winter hike and it's like strolling through Narnia.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, Mono Cliffs is a popular spot for nature hikes. One iconic trail is the Spillway Trail, which leads right through a canyon.
The 1.3-kilometre trek features sections of boardwalk and takes you in between towering walls of rock.
You can also adventure past 30-metre cliffs on the Cliff Top Trail if you're looking for more beautiful hikes in the park. You'll find some enchanting stairways in the area that lead you through the trees and picture-perfect landscape.
Reservations are required in advance so be sure to plan ahead before visiting this scenic spot.
Glen Stewart Ravine
Price: Free
Address: Glen Stewart Ravine, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find this beautiful boardwalk trail without leaving the city. Glen Stewart Ravine is home to an enchanting trail which leads through a forested ravine and past a stream.
The boardwalk takes you beneath a canopy of leaves and is especially beautiful during the fall when the forest comes alive with red and gold hues.
Valens Lake Conservation Area
Price: $16 per vehicle and driver
Address: 1691 Regional Road 97, Flamborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: This rustic conservation area is home to 10 kilometres of trails and is a gorgeous place to spend a day, especially during the fall. It "offers the look and feel of the 'North,' without venturing too far from Toronto.
You can wander across the 300-metre wetland boardwalk that leads straight over the water.
During the winter months, you can cross-country ski along some of the trails for a magical cold-weather adventure.
Devil's Glen Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Simcoe County Rd. 124, Glen Huron, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located along the Niagara Escarpment, this provincial park is home to towering views that will take your breath away.
You can take in incredible views of a valley from a stretch of boardwalk. Fall is the ideal time to visit when the valley transforms into a patchwork of colours.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.