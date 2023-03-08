crawford lake

This Elevated Boardwalk Near Toronto Leads To A Rare Turquoise Lake Hidden In The Trees

The trail loops right around the lake.

Ontario Associate Editor
Boardwalk trail through forest. Right: Turquoise lake.

Boardwalk trail through forest. Right: Turquoise lake.

@viewsbyns | Instagram, @niikolllai | Instagram

Spring is just around the corner and if you're already dreaming of warm-weather hikes then you'll want to plan a trip to this spot. This short hike near Toronto takes you to a rare lake and it's a gorgeous place for a day trip.

Crawford Lake Conservation Area is located less than an hour from Toronto in Milton. The area boasts a lush forest, Longhouse Village, and picturesque trails.

One such trail is the Crawford Lake Trail. The 1-kilometre loop takes you along an elevated boardwalk that winds through a lush forest.

You'll be met with views of towering trees and scenic landscapes as you venture along the path. The boardwalk encircles a rare lake hidden amidst the trees and you'll want to stop to enjoy this landmark.

The body of water is a meromictic lake, which, according to Ontario Parks, means that the "layers of water that don’t intermix." It is one of the few in all of Canada.

The lake is only a five to 10 minute walk from the parking lot and is rated as "easy."

Crawford Lake Conservation Area is open year-round so you can also enjoy this boardwalk under a blanket of snow or during the fall colours.

Other picturesque hikes include the Hide & Seek trail where you can explore "larger-than-life" wooden carvings. You can also visit three reconstructed fifteenth-century longhouses and cross-country ski through the area.

Reservations are required before visiting the area and can be made online.

Crawford Lake Conservation Area

Price: $10.50 per adult

Address: Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This scenic boardwalk trail takes you to a rare lake.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Madeline Forsyth
Ontario Associate Editor
Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...