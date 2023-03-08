This Elevated Boardwalk Near Toronto Leads To A Rare Turquoise Lake Hidden In The Trees
The trail loops right around the lake.
Spring is just around the corner and if you're already dreaming of warm-weather hikes then you'll want to plan a trip to this spot. This short hike near Toronto takes you to a rare lake and it's a gorgeous place for a day trip.
Crawford Lake Conservation Area is located less than an hour from Toronto in Milton. The area boasts a lush forest, Longhouse Village, and picturesque trails.
One such trail is the Crawford Lake Trail. The 1-kilometre loop takes you along an elevated boardwalk that winds through a lush forest.
You'll be met with views of towering trees and scenic landscapes as you venture along the path. The boardwalk encircles a rare lake hidden amidst the trees and you'll want to stop to enjoy this landmark.
The body of water is a meromictic lake, which, according to Ontario Parks, means that the "layers of water that don’t intermix." It is one of the few in all of Canada.
The lake is only a five to 10 minute walk from the parking lot and is rated as "easy."
Crawford Lake Conservation Area is open year-round so you can also enjoy this boardwalk under a blanket of snow or during the fall colours.
Other picturesque hikes include the Hide & Seek trail where you can explore "larger-than-life" wooden carvings. You can also visit three reconstructed fifteenth-century longhouses and cross-country ski through the area.
Reservations are required before visiting the area and can be made online.
Crawford Lake Conservation Area
Price: $10.50 per adult
Address: Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This scenic boardwalk trail takes you to a rare lake.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.