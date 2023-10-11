This Ontario Park Has A Magical Woodland Stairway & A Trail That Leads Through A Canyon
It's just an hour away from Toronto.
You don't have to go far from the city in order to get lost in nature. This stunning provincial park near Toronto transforms into a fall dreamland and you can wander through landscapes of red and orange.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park, located on the Bruce Trail about an hour from Toronto in Shelburne, is a gorgeous place to take in the autumn colours. The region boasts scenic trails including one that takes you straight through a canyon.
While Mono Cliffs is open year-round, autumn is an especially beautiful time to visit. You can wander along 30-metre cliffs and gaze over the patchwork of colours from the viewing platform on the Cliff-Top Trail.
The Spillway Trail is a unique 1.3 kilometre path that takes you right through a canyon. You can wander along a boardwalk and gaze up at the towering stone walls surrounded by vibrant leaves.
The park is also home to a whimsical staircase that leads you through the autumn enchantment and can be found along the Carriage Trail.
Mono Cliffs is currently experiencing a high amount of visitors, so you'll need to make a reservation in advance. You can do this on the website or by calling the park.
It's a good idea to visit on a weekday when the park is typically quieter.
If you're looking for more fall hikes in the area, you can head to the nearby Earl Rowe Provincial Park which features a lookout platform or Bronte Creek Provincial Park which is full of fall views.
Boasting beautiful colours and scenic trails, Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is a magical spot to explore this fall.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: $8.50 for 4 hours per vehicle
Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander through a canyon and down a leaf-covered stairway at this park.
