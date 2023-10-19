This 1.3-km Trail Near Toronto Will Lead You Right Through A Towering Canyon
This isn't your usual hike.
If you're looking for a gorgeous place to enjoy the outdoors and stretch your legs then you'll want to check out this Ontario Provincial Park situated along the Bruce Trail. You can walk straight through a breathtaking canyon at Mono Cliffs Provincial Park near Toronto and it's an incredible way to experience nature.
Located in Orangeville, the provincial park has numerous hiking trails that lead past diverse scenery and it's a beautiful place to take in some views and fresh air.
The park is stunning year-round, but it makes for a great fall hiking spot. The forest transforms into shades of red and gold and you can enjoy the views from a few lookouts around the park.
You definitely won't want to miss out on the hike through the canyon.
The Spillway Trail winds its way through the canyon, and you can gaze up at the towering rock walls on this unique journey. The 1.3-kilometre trek will transport you to another world as you wander between the massive rock faces.
There are lots of other trails to explore in the park as well. The Cliff-Top Side Trail leads past 30-metre cliffs and treats you to some impressive views.
You'll also find a viewing platform along this trail where you can take in the vibrant fall foliage.
Both the Cliff-Top Side Trail and Carriage Trail are home to enchanting stairways that take you up past the towering trees.
Many paths allow biking, so you can explore the scenery that way as well. During the winter months, you can even ski or snowshoe through the glistening forest.
Currently, a reservation system is in effect for the park due to high visitor rates. If you're planning a trip to the area, you'll have to make a reservation either online or by phone.
According to Ontario Parks, "Mono Cliffs draws large crowds on weekends, especially during summer and fall."
To avoid the crowds, the best times to visit are during winter or early spring (November to April). If you do want to visit during busy season, try goinf during a weekday and be sure to make a reservation in advance.
The park is gorgeous in all seasons, and it's a good place to keep in mind if you're looking for a unique hike.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 795122 3rd Line E., Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a giant canyon and wander past towering cliffs at this spot.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 26, 2021.