9 Stunning Ontario Hikes To Go On In 2023 That Lead Through Breathtaking Scenery
These are worth adding to your bucket list.
Lace up those hiking boots, because Ontario has some beautiful trails to explore and you'll want to add them to your 2023 bucket list.
From blue water trails to hikes with panoramic views, these spots offer gorgeous scenery and are incredible ways to get lost in nature. Call up your best hiking pals and plan a trip to one of these places this year.
The Grotto
Price: $8.50 per adult
Address: 120 Chi sin tib dek Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stunning trail takes you past tropical blue waters, an ancient limestone cave, and towering cliff edges. The hike takes about 45 minutes each way and the suggested time to visit is during the spring or fall. You can even reserve a parking spot in advance.
Cup and Saucer Trail
Price: Donations accepted
Address: 4097 ON-540, Sheguiandah, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can gaze over an island while hiking at this spot. The Cup and Saucer trail takes you to a 70-metre cliff lookout and through scenic caverns.
Hardy Lake Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: Highway 169, Torrance, ON
Why You Need To Go: This park has an 8-kilometre loop that takes you right across the water to a tiny island. It also has a "rich community of Atlantic coastal plain species" and lush forests.
Point Pelee
Price: $8.50 per adult
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr., Leamington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting 12 kilometres of trails, this picturesque park is located at the southernmost point of Canadian mainland. The Marsh Boardwalk takes about 45 minutes to explore and you'll be taken through a "world of cattail mats, turtles and lily pads."
Spirit Rock Conservation Area
Price: Parking fee
When: Late spring-fall
Address: 92 Highway 6, Wiarton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll pass by majestic ruins and bright blue water at this Ontario trail. You can even climb down a secret spiral staircase partway through the adventure.
The Crack Trail
Price: Prices vary
Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: If white quartzite mountain ridges and breathtaking views sounds like your idea of an adventure, then you'll want to check out this Killarney Park trail. The hike is very challenging so you should plan ahead before visiting.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: $7.25 + per vehicle
Address: 795086 Third Line EHS, Mono, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander right through a canyon at this scenic park near Toronto. The 1.3-kilometre Spillway Trail is full of breathtaking views and is magical during any season.
Rock Dunder
Price: $5 per hiker
Address: 72 Stanley Lash Ln., Morton ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hike your way to panoramic views along the Summit Loop. You'll wander through lush forests and enjoy towering views over rocky cliffs.
Tiffany Falls
Price: $11 parking
Address: Tiffany Falls, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can chase a waterfall at this beautiful conservation area outside of Toronto. Tiffany Falls is a 21-metre high cascade that you can visit during any season.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.