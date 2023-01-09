This 1.3-Km Trail Near Toronto Winds Through A Snow-Covered Canyon & It's Pure Winter Magic
It's less than an hour from the city.
You can step into a magical winter wonderland just outside of Toronto. This Ontario Provincial Park is like a real-life Narnia and it has a trail that takes you straight through a canyon.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is a picturesque area located along the Bruce Trail in the small town of Mono. The park is open year-round and boasts numerous hiking trails through gorgeous scenery.
One stunning trail to explore is the Spillway Trail. The 1.3-kilometre path winds straight through a canyon and it's especially magical to see under a blanket of snow.
You can follow the boardwalk path right into the rocky crevice and gaze up at the frosty rock walls. You'll definitely want to snap some photos as well.
There are several other picturesque trails to explore in the park, including the Cliff Top Trail, which takes you past 30-metre cliffs. You can even ski and snowshoe your way along the trails.
The park notes that trails are not maintained during the winter months and reminds guests to "use caution" when visiting.
You can make a reservation in advance to ensure your entrance to the park. Bookings can be made online and cost $15.50 per vehicle for a full day or $7.25 for 4 hours.
There are several other parks to explore in the area, including Earl Rowe Provincial Park and and Bronte Creek Provincial Park.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: $7.25 + per vehicle
Address: 795086 Third Line EHS, Mono, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander through a snow-covered canyon at this Ontario Park.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.