These Are The Best Hikes In Every Province In Canada, According To Outdoor Enthusiasts
Grab your hiking shoes and get going! 🏔
Looking for the best hiking trails in your province? Look no further.
Canada is home to so many beautiful parks that offer trails to stunning waterfalls, deep canyons and cliffs with breathtaking views.
To find the best of the best, we looked at the best-rated hikes on All Trails that outdoor enthusiasts say are worth the trek.
These hikes are easy and generally take about 2 hours or less, so you won't need to take too much with you or worry about extensive hiking gear.
Grab your hiking shoes and make sure there's room in your camera roll — here are the best hikes in every province in Canada for stunning views of nature.
British Columbia
Details: The Lynn Canyon Loop trail in Lynn Canyon Park will take you past three of the park's major attractions, including its famous suspension bridge, the Twin Falls waterfall and the 30-foot pool, which is a popular swimming spot in the summer.
The trail is open throughout the four seasons, although it's worth noting that the pool is quite chilly.
The easy hike takes about 51 minutes to complete, according to All Trails, and is free to access.
Alberta
Details: The Johnston Canyon to Upper Falls trail in Alberta's Banff National Park is a popular out-and-back trail and delivers incredibly beautiful views.
The trail takes just under 2 hours to complete, according to All Trails. It'll take hikers past iron catwalks bolted into the canyon walls and down paths that lead over, under and through towering limestone cliffs.
One spectacular sight on the trail is the roaring waterfall. The trail can get busy, so it's recommended that visitors go early to get parking.
Saskatchewan
Details: This easy, 4.2-kilometre trail in Regina's Wascana Centre, which is one of the largest urban parks in North America, offers beautiful views of the lake, and is said to be great for hiking, mountain biking, and road biking.
The trail is open year-round and is said to be well-maintained, even in the winter.
It takes just over an hour to complete, according to All Trails.
Manitoba
Details: The Cedar Bog Trail, which is located in Birds Hill Provincial Park in Oakbank, Manitoba, is an easy loop trail that takes about 48 minutes to complete.
The trail passes through an aspen forest and leads to a peaceful bog area, where white cedar create an "enchanted forest."
The trail can be accessed in both the summer and winter, and self-guiding trail information can be found online.
According to hikers, there are tons of chickadees and other birds to see along the way.
Ontario
Details: Ontario's Hilton Falls Trail, located in Milton, is said to have "everything you need for an adventure."
Here, you can hike or bike, take in the views of a stunning waterfall and even see the ruins of an old mill.
The trail is a 4-kilometre loop that takes just under an hour to complete. The best time to visit is said to be from April to October, and reservations are required.
Quebec
Details: The Carbide Wilson Ruins trail near Chelsea, Quebec, takes about 1 hour and 20 minutes to trek.
Open year-round, the 4.3-kilometre trail will lead hikers to the industrial heritage site of the Carbide Wilson Ruins, which can be found nestled in the forest on the shore of Meech Lake.
In the summer, the trail can be accessed by foot or mountain bike; in the winter, however, you'll need snowshoes, skis or a snow bike.
New Brunswick
Details: The Sussex Bluff Trail in Sussex Corner, New Brunswick, offers striking views of the area's Dutch Valley.
Considered to be an easy, out-and-back route, the trail begins as a steady climb through a mixed wood forest. Near the top of the trail, the trees are mostly red pine, some of which have grown into interesting shapes.
The trail takes about an hour to complete, and is said to also be a popular area for birding.
Nova Scotia
The Skyline trail, located in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, is an iconic trail that gives hikers spectacular views of the island's rugged coast.
Located on the larger Cabot Trail, the Skyline trail can be found on top of a mountain. Here, visitors can see whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and may be able to spot bald eagles or even see moose.
The trail takes about 2 hours and 20 minutes to complete and is open year-round.
Prince Edward Island
Details: Another very popular hiking trail in Atlantic Canada, the Greenwich Dunes trail takes visitors past some of the the biggest sand dunes on Prince Edward Island.
Considered to be an easy route, the trail is about 4.8 kilometres out and back, and takes just under an hour to hike.
The park itself also has a floating boardwalk that leads to a secluded beach area.
Newfoundland
Details: The Tablelands trail in Gros Morne, Newfoundland, takes hikers to an "otherworldly landscape."
Located in Gros Morne National Park, the 4-kilometre return trail allows visitors to hike along an exposed section of the Earth's mantle, aka the Tablelands, which is "half a billion years in the making."
The area has created an "unusual environment," that looks more like a U.S. desert rather than a part of Canada.
Visitors are able to hike the trail themselves or explore the Tablelands on a guided walk.
