This Easy 1 km Hike In BC Takes You To One Of The Highest Waterfalls In Canada
It's so magical! 🌲
If you're searching for the perfect adventure this fall, look no further than this stunning hike in B.C. that will lead you to one of the highest waterfalls in Canada.
The waterfall is called Helmcken Falls, which is located in Wells Gray Provincial Park, B.C., and it is Canada's fourth-highest waterfall, according to the Wells Gray website.
These iconic falls drop a mighty "141 metres into the canyon below," it added.
To get there, it's an easy 1-kilometre out-and-back hike, which is surrounded by lush evergreen trees and it only takes an average of 32 minutes to complete, according to Alltrails.
So all you non-experienced hikers out there can take a big sigh of relief because it won't be a challenge to get to these picturesque views.
The easy hike is also super popular, so don't expect to be the only ones there. It's pretty likely you'll run into a few people trying to catch a glimpse of these monstrous falls too.
Plus, if you happen to have a pup, you can bring them along with you as the relaxed hike is also dog-friendly. Just don't forget to keep them on a leash at all times!
This epic hike would be the best way to end the fall season before winter rolls around and you'll be able to see one of the world's outstanding natural wonders, Helmcken Falls.
Helmcken Falls Trail
Address: Wells Gray Provincial Park, BC