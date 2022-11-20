5 Magical Waterfalls In BC That Are Surprisingly Beautiful In The Winter
Looking for an adventure? ❄️
If you've been looking for a winter adventure that will get you outdoors and bring you right to some magical views, look no further than these stunning waterfalls in B.C.
These already beautiful falls will become that much more enchanting in the upcoming season and a few will even look like they have been plucked out of a winter wonderland postcard.
Best of all, the majority of these falls are quite easy to get to so no previous hiking experience is required.
Here are five picturesque waterfalls to visit this winter.
Norvan Falls
Address: North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This moderately challenging 13.8-kilometre hike takes roughly three hours and 38 minutes.
Although it is somewhat difficult and long, it will lead you straight to an enchanting waterfall, which will make it totally worth it in the end.
Helmcken Falls
Address: Thompson-Nicola, BC
Why You Need To Go: These amazing falls are one of Mother Nature's natural wonders. It is the fourth-highest waterfall in all of Canada and in the wintertime, it turns into something that looks just like a snow cone.
To get to the falls, it's an easy 1.0-kilometre out-and-back trail that will only take around 32 minutes to complete.
Wapta Falls
Address: Yoho National Park, Field, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is another easy 4.8-kilometre out-and-back trail that will take around one hour and 17 minutes to complete — but it's totally worth it for the amazing views of the falls.
Brandywine Falls
Address: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: This short hike is for all the beginner hikers out there.
It's an easy 1.3-kilometre trail that will lead you straight to a magical waterfall and it's the perfect pit stop on your next road trip to Whistler, B.C.
The entire hike should only take around 30 minutes, altogether.
Shannon Falls
Address: Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: To get to Shannon Falls, it's an easy 1-kilometre hike. If you're not the biggest hiker, this one would be a good trail to start with.
The falls are located in Squamish B.C. and it's a great place to stop on your next road trip to either Squamish or Whistler.