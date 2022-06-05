NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc hikes

This 4.8 km Hike In BC Will Lead You To A Waterfall & It Looks Like A Baby Niagara Falls

This is such a hidden gem!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A person standing near the water. Right: The waterfall and a rainbow.​

A person standing near the water. Right: The waterfall and a rainbow.

Shamil | Dreamstime, Helena Bilkova | Dreamstime

B.C. is known for having some seriously beautiful hikes and this one will lead you straight to an amazing waterfall.

The Wapta Falls hike in Yoho National Park will take you to a waterfall that actually looks like a mini version of Niagra Falls. Although it's not nearly as big as the real Niagra Falls, it's still surreal-looking.

The hike is a 4.8-km out-and-back trail that will take roughly 1 hour and 17 minutes to complete, according to Alltrails.

The website also mentioned that the hike is considered easy, so people of all hiking levels can enjoy the adventure that leads you to the magical waterfall.

Seriously, just look at how might this waterfall looks.

The trail is open all year long so you can experience this in any season. Dogs are allowed to join you on this hike, but they must stay on a leash.

So if you just can't bear leaving your fur-baby at home alone, take them along with you!

On a hot summer day, you might just want to take a dip in the pools near the falls and listen to the water crash down over the rocks.

Not to mention, it would be so refreshing after a hike.

If you're looking for some new adventures to take on this summer — there is no question that this hike should be next on your list.

It's a simple hike that even non-experienced hikers can enjoy and see some magnificent views.

Wapta Falls Hike

Address: Yoho National Park, Field, BC

Why You Need To Go: The hike is rated as easy and worth every single step for the stunning waterfall view.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...