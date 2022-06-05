This 4.8 km Hike In BC Will Lead You To A Waterfall & It Looks Like A Baby Niagara Falls
This is such a hidden gem!
B.C. is known for having some seriously beautiful hikes and this one will lead you straight to an amazing waterfall.
The Wapta Falls hike in Yoho National Park will take you to a waterfall that actually looks like a mini version of Niagra Falls. Although it's not nearly as big as the real Niagra Falls, it's still surreal-looking.
The hike is a 4.8-km out-and-back trail that will take roughly 1 hour and 17 minutes to complete, according to Alltrails.
The website also mentioned that the hike is considered easy, so people of all hiking levels can enjoy the adventure that leads you to the magical waterfall.
Seriously, just look at how might this waterfall looks.
The trail is open all year long so you can experience this in any season. Dogs are allowed to join you on this hike, but they must stay on a leash.
So if you just can't bear leaving your fur-baby at home alone, take them along with you!
On a hot summer day, you might just want to take a dip in the pools near the falls and listen to the water crash down over the rocks.
Not to mention, it would be so refreshing after a hike.
If you're looking for some new adventures to take on this summer — there is no question that this hike should be next on your list.
It's a simple hike that even non-experienced hikers can enjoy and see some magnificent views.
Wapta Falls Hike
Address: Yoho National Park, Field, BC
Why You Need To Go: The hike is rated as easy and worth every single step for the stunning waterfall view.