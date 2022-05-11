This 13.8 km BC Hike Leads You Through An Enchanting Forest Straight To A Magical Waterfall
You can go for a swim next to the falls!
B.C. is known for having some of the most stunning hikes, and some even take you through dense forests. The Norvan Falls hike in Vancouver stands out because of the beautiful waterfall it leads you to.
The magical out-and-back hike is located at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver and it is a total of 13.8-kilometres.
The hike is meant for experienced hikers as it is a moderate-level trail and is slightly challenging, according to Alltrails.
If you're up to the challenge though, you will see nothing less than gorgeous views along the entire way. Plus, you can cool off halfway through your journey when you reach the falls.
Norvan Falls will typically take around 3 hours and 41 minutes to complete, according to Alltrails.
During the hike, you will be able to completely immerse yourself in nature, as you're surrounded by lush green forest. There will probably be some wildlife to spot along the way.
The halfway mark is the waterfall, where you can listen to the calming noises of water crashing down.
Dogs are also welcome to join you on your adventure day out — but just make sure to keep them on a leash!
It is recommended to do this hike from April until November to experience the hiking conditions in their prime.
On a super hot day, the cold water would feel super refreshing. After a dip, you can have a snack next to the waterfall, before heading back home.
It's also an extremely photo-worthy swimming spot.
This hike is pretty much the perfect outdoor adventure plan for summer, so make sure to add it to your bucket list.
Norvan Falls
Address: North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The hike is long but worth it for the stunning waterfall view.