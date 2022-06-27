A Massive Tree Found In BC Is Among The Widest In Canada & It's Over 1,000 Years Old (PHOTOS)
"This is one of the most remarkable big-tree finds of this century." 🌲
The fourth widest tree in all of Canada has just been found deep within the forest at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park in North Vancouver, by two big tree hunters.
"The North Shore Giant" is a colossal western red cedar and is likely the widest tree that has been found in Canada, in the past 34, the Ancient Forest Alliance said in a media release.
The ancient tree is believed to be "well over a thousand years old" and has a diameter of 5.8 metres.
Colin Spratt and Ian Thomas, who are from Vancouver, discovered this giant tree on one of their recent remote searches.
It didn't sound like an easy task, to track it down.
"The terrain is extremely rugged, with sheer cliffs, treacherous boulder fields, steep ravines, and dense underbrush, which has allowed these monumental trees to remain hidden for so long," the release added.
The two big tree hunters bushwacked through the forest for 10 hours to get to this massive giant western red cedar.
"When I first saw the tree, I froze in my tracks and the blood drained from my face. I started getting dizzy as I realized it was one of the largest cedars ever found, and one of the most amazing life forms left on earth," said Spratt.
"This is one of the most remarkable big-tree finds of this century and it just shows how special the old-growth forests in BC are," Ancient Forest Alliance campaigner and photographer, TJ Watt, said.
Lynn Valley is home to many other surreal trees, although none are quite as big as this.
There are tons of different hikes and trails you can take throughout the area to get a glimpse at some other beautiful trees and greenery.