'Canada's Gnarliest Tree' Is In BC & You Hike 1.6 km Through A Rainforest Trail To Reach It
This tree is wild!
The gnarliest tree in Canada is actually a thing, and you go and see it on Vancouver Island in B.C.
To get there you'll have to hike through super magical rainforest, to a place called Avatar Grove.
The whole experience sounds totally surreal.
The massive and unique tree was identified as the gnarliest in Canada due to "the enormous size and crazy shape of its burl," according to the Ancient Forest Alliance.
It's not just the largest burl, it's also super contorted — giving it the 'gnarly' name.
You will know you have reached the right tree once you see the giant sign located in front — it can't be missed! It's also super unique, standing put amount the other, more regular, trees.
People look super tiny standing next to the giant tree, with its massive knots.
The Avatar Grove hiking trail will take about 32 minutes and it is a 1.61 km loop, according to the All Trails website.
The hike is also dog-friendly but dogs are required to be on a leash.
If you're up for an adventure, this hike could be the perfect weekend activity.
The tree is super interesting to look at — almost like an abstract piece of art.
This tree is not the only unique tree in B.C. either — the province also holds Canada's largest tree in the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on Vancouver Island.
If you spend the day exploring the forest here, who knows what you'll find!
Avatar Grove Nature Trail
Address: Lower Avatar Grove, 1Y0, Gordon River Rd., Honeymoon Bay, BC
Why You Need To Go: You need to do this hike to see Canada's gnarliest tree of course.
The trees throughout this entire forest are ancient and the walk will be truly magical.