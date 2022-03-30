The Northern Lights Will Put On An Epic Storm Across Almost All Of BC & Alberta Tonight
You don't want to miss it!
There's a chance to see the magical display that is the northern lights this week — and the best places to see it is in B.C. and Alberta.
According to The Weather Network, a strong G3 geomagnetic storm will hit overnight into Thursday, March 31, and it can be seen as far south as the U.S. border.
Due to cloud cover across much of central and eastern Canada, the aurora borealis will only be visible in western Canada.
Some of the best places in the world to view the Northern Lights in the winter are Alaska, Scandinavia and Canada, according to the Aurora Forecast.
To see these phenomenal lights from nature, the sky will need to be clear and at its darkest, so try and find somewhere away from the light pollution of the city.
On March 31, there will be high Auroral activity in North America and you will be able to see the night sky lit up by the Northern Lights which will be "visible overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin and Iqaluit to Vancouver", according to the Aurora Forecast.
Aurora Forecast MapAurora Forecast
You might want to have a late cup of coffee on this day because the best time to view these dancing lights will be anywhere between 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to the Aurora Forecast.
The Northern Lights look like a truly amazing sight to see and if you are lucky enough to get clear weather and catch them when they are at their peak, it's sure to be such a unique experience.