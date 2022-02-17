You Can Fly Over Iceland From Vancouver & Eat Lava Cake Without Even Leaving The City
Time to take a trip!
You can fly over Iceland from Vancouver, B.C. and even eat some delicious lava cake, all without even leaving the city.
This super fun and unique experience will transport you to Iceland without any real airplane involved. No need to spend money on a ticket, or bother with packing a bag.
Starting on February 17, FlyOver Canada is hosting a multimedia experience of Iceland. The flight experience includes an Icelandic-themed pre-show, a full-flight ride film, and an Icelandic-themed treat.
The experience is created using six degrees of "motion, multi-sensory special effects and a 20-metre half-spherical screen", according to a press release sent to Narcity.
While you take a trip to Iceland, you will get to learn everything about volcanoes, glaciers, Vikings and trolls.
If you've always wanted to go to Iceland, this is definitely the easiest way to do it. Plus, you might get to see some of the spots where Game Of Thrones was filmed.
This FlyOver Iceland experience would be such a fun way to spot the film locations without having to actually travel there.
This exciting flight experience will run until April 18, so you have lots of time to go.
The Flying Whale Waterfront — a cafe beside FlyOver Iceland — will have fire and ice cocktails and lava cake that you can buy. Who doesn't love a good snack after a long travel day?
This whole experience is the perfect indoor activity for any of those rainy Vancouver days.
So grab some friends, and make your way over to Canada Place to experience Iceland for a day.
FlyOver Iceland
Price: $24 - $30 per person.
Address: 999 Canada Place #201, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This experience is the perfect way to transport yourself straight to Iceland without any flight required.