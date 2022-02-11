You Can Rent A Hot Tub In The Middle Of The Pacific Ocean & You Don't Need A Boat License
Sip cocktails while listening to the waves. 🌊
You can rent a hot tub in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and you don't even need a boater's license to do it.
This unique experience is in Victoria, B.C., and makes for a super fun night out on the water. It's run by Hot Tub Boat Victoria, and they're expanding to Vancouver soon.
The experience lets you pick your route in Victoria with a private hot tub experience. It costs about $70 per person to rent one, depending on when you go — and it looks like it's worth every penny.
If you don't live close by, you can take a spontaneous trip to the city and have some fun.
they even have a Bluetooth speaker that's provided, so you can bump those beats while enjoying the scenery. Maybe you will even spot a seal swimming beside you!
Boat tours last 1.5 hours and they can hold a capacity of six people — so you can bring a whole crew
Gather up your friends and make this adventure happen.
The fun time can also include a charcuterie board which can be purchased ahead of time.
It's also open for all seasons, keeping you toasty in the winter.
You'll feel like you're doing a cold plunge, but the hot tub is actually totally separate from the chilly ocean.
The hot tubs are also wood-fired, which is super cool.
You can make your bookings online or by phone, but they do require a minimum of three hours' notice.
It's the perfect way to relax and spend an evening in Victoria.
Hot Tub Boat Victoria
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 450 Swift St., Victoria, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is the coolest experience to chill with friends and hang outside while relaxing in a warm tub.