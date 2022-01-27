Trending Tags

interprovincial travel

You're Not A True British Columbian Unless You've Gone On At Least 9 Of These 14 Adventures

How many can you say you've ticked off?

Western Canada Editor
@marykarenreynolds | Instagram, @jessnevin | Instagram

B.C is full of amazing experiences — you've got the ocean as far as you can see, mountains as high as you can look up, and lively downtown areas. Oh, and a desert!

Have you taken the ferry to Vancouver Island? Sipped wine in the Okanagan region? Perhaps, winter is more your thing and you've visited plenty of the province's ski resorts?

It's no wonder many Canadians are moving to B.C. from other provinces. See how many activities you can check off the list, and maybe get some inspiration for future adventures.

Go Skiing In Whistler

Price: Rates vary.

When: November through March.

Address: Whistler, BC.

Why You Need To Go: Just a two-hour drive north of Vancouver is some of best skiing in North America. You can save $478 using these hacks and pretend that you're training for the Winter Olympics.

Website

Get The Ferry To Vancouver Island

Price: Rates vary.

When: Every day (unless there's severe weather conditions).

Address: Multiple locations and destinations - check their schedules.

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy the beautiful surroundings as you sail across the Salish Sea. You might even see an orca or two as you take the ferry between Vancouver Island and mainland B.C.

Website

Go Whale Watching In Victoria

Price: Rates vary.

When: April through November

Address: Victoria, BC

Why You Need To Go: Seeing these majestic animals in their natural habitat is such a beautiful experience. Depending on how lucky you are, you can see seals, orcas and humpback whales on a tour.

Website

Spend A Night In A Cute Mountain Town

Price: Rates vary.

When: Anytime!

Address: Revelstoke, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: There are so many cute mountain towns in B.C. Revelstoke is surrounded by mountain, the wonderful Mount Revelstoke National Park, dozens of quaint shops, bars and restaurants, and it has great links via Highway 1 to Kamloops, Vernon and Kelowna.

Website

Go Surfing In Tofino

Price: Rates vary.

When: Anytime (as long as you're brave in winter).

Address: Tofino, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Riding the waves in Tofino and taking in the stunning scenery where the Pacific Ocean meets Vancouver Island is a sure way to take your mind off things.

Website

Take The Aquabus In Vancouver

Price: Rates vary for one-way and return passes. A day pass is $14 (including taxes)

When: Anytime (as long as you're brave in winter).

Address: Multiple locations around Vancouver.

Why You Need To Go: This is a super quick way to get from one side of the city to the other, rather than walking or driving across the city's bridges. You also get a great view looking at the city.

Website

Visit The Wineries In The Okanagan

Price: Varies depending on the winery

When: All year round

Address: The main areas are Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton and Osoyoos.

Why You Need To Go: Travelling into Canada's only desert, the Okanagan region, is like transporting yourself into another world. In the summer, temperatures can reach 40 C and in the winter, you've got the ski slopes of Big White close by. This unique climate allows the region to grow some amazing wines.

Website

Cycle Through Stanley Park & Along The Vancouver Seawall

Price: Free (If you have your own bike!)

When: Anytime.

Address: Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's the world's longest, uninterrupted waterfront path so if you're looking for a 28 km bike ride with stunning views, this is the activity for you.

Website

Hike Up Grouse Mountain

Price: Free to go up, $20 for the gondola back down.

When: Anytime (sometimes this route is closed during severe weather).

Address: Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This hike is not for the fainthearted — it's 853 metres basically straight up the mountain — but the views of the city from the summit are spectacular, making the hard work well worth it.

Website

Stand Under Vancouver's Spinning Chandelier

Price: Free.

When: Anytime.

Address: Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: It cost an incredible $4.8 million and weighs an impressive 3,400 kilograms.

Eat Seafood By The Coast

Price: Free.

When: Anytime.

Address: Anywhere near the sea!

Why You Need To Go: If you love seafood, nothing beats a lovely meal listening to the waves while eating fresh fish that was caught next to where you're eating it. People in Vancouver also love sushi and there's a bunch of restaurants that are worth checking out.

Go See The Old Growth Trees

Price: Free

When: Anytime

Address: Giant Cedar Trail, Canoe Creek, Vancouver Island, BC.

Why You Need To Go: Some of the giant Douglas Fir trees in Cathedral Grove are 800 years old. They tower into the skies above your head and they're so wide you won't get close to wrapping your arms around them.

Website

Culture At The Royal BC Museum

Price: $18 for adults, free for children aged five and under. $11 for students and seniors.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 675 Belleville Street, Victoria, BC

Why You Need To Go: Use this as an opportunity to learn about the territory of the province's rich history.

Website

Visit The Great Bear Rainforest

Price: Rates vary.

When: Bear viewing season runs from June through October.

Address: Bella Coola or Kitimat, BC.

Why You Need To Go: The Great Bear Rainforest a huge area of B.C.'s north and central coast giving you a chance to witness the bears in their natural habitat and learn about what is being done to help protect the species.

Website

All research done in this article is by the author. Restaurants never pay to be featured on Narcity's "Best Of" lists; furthermore, this list represents a showcase of great spots, and is not a numbered ranking.

