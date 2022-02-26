Sections

bc hikes

5 Unique Trails To Explore In BC With Epic Views & No Hiking Is Required

The list even includes some haunted trails! 👻

There are so many trails to explore in Canada but B.C. has some majorly epic ones without any hiking required.

If you are kind of lazy but still want to get into nature and see some cool things then you're in the right place. After all, everyone has those days when they just don't want to break a sweat.

There are some amazing are hidden gems and a few are even haunted — so beware!

In the end, they are all worth checking out, because you are sure to get some stunning views.

Here are five unique trails to adventure through in B.C.

Haynes Ranch Trail

Address: Osoyoos, BC

Why You Need To Go: This ranch is among the oldest in the Okanagan valley. It would be a super cool and historic site to see. The trail is an easy walk just make sure to trek it on a cooler day or early in the morning because Osoyoos can reach some extremely hot temperatures in the summer.

Website

Sandon Ghost Buses 

Address: Vancouver Brill Trolley #2201 in Sandon, BC

Why You Need To Go: This haunted graveyard of buses in Sandon, B.C., is extremely unique. There are more buses than people in this town actually. The trail gives extremely haunting vibes. If you're not scared easily this trail will be perfect for you.

Website

Gellatly Heritage Regional Park

Address: Gellatly Heritage Regional Park in West Kelowna, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This trail includes a cemetery and heritage buildings. It's a haunting stroll through this park but worth it with all the stunning nature that comes along with it.

Website

Sugarloaf Mountain Park

Address: 3160 Marion Way., Nanaimo, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This trail will give you the most epic views of the ocean. The walk would be absolutely beautiful on a sunny day and such a great place to catch the sunset with your pup.

Website

Kaleden Hotel Park

Address: Second Street &, Ponderosa Ave., Kaleden, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: This trail will lead you to a hotel built in 1912. All that remains now is the frame overgrown by gorgeous greenery and it is a beautiful yet haunting site to see.

Website

