This Spot In BC Has Gorgeous Turquoise Water To Swim In This Summer & Here’s How To Find It
It's a hidden oasis! 🌊
If you've ever wanted to feel like you are in the Caribbean without actually travelling there — this hidden spot in B.C. will give you that same feeling with its gorgeous turquoise waters.
The magnificent swimming hole is located in Lower Myra Falls on Vancouver Island and it's well exploring.
The best part about getting to this stunning spot is that the hike to it is an easy 24-minute loop trail, according to AllTrails.
It looks almost surreal, with the bright colour of the water.
Tell all your friends because you will want to be adding this picturesque spot to your summer bucket list in no time. Plus, you can even bring your dog with you too!
You can trick all your followers into thinking you are at a tropical destination far away — when in reality, you're just in B.C.
There is even a waterfall to look at while you swim and it'll make you feel just like the little mermaid.
Although the water is a stunning turquoise blue, you can't forget that you are still in Canada and the water might not be as warm as those tropical spots.
Instead of seeing palm trees everywhere, this turquoise water is surrounded by lush, green west coast Canada forest which makes for some extra ultra photo-worthy views.
This swimming spot is definitely one to check out this summer — especially if you are close by or planning a trip to B.C. already.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
Lower Myra Falls
Price: Free
Location: Myra Creek., Comox-Strathcona D, BC
Why You Need To Go: Lower Myra Falls is such a unique natural wonder that's not found too often in Canada — it's one spot that just can't be missed!