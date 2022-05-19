Vancouver's Version of The Kentucky Derby Is Coming Back & Time To Get Out Your Fancy Hat
The best-dressed person has a chance to win $10,000! 👒
If you've been looking for an excuse to get all dressed up with your fanciest hat, this horse race event is the place to go.
The Cup, which went by the name of The Deighton Cup in previous years, is coming back to Vancouver, B.C., this summer.
The super fun event is basically like Vancouver's version of the Kentucky Derby because everyone gets dressed to the nines while watching the exciting horses race.
It's located at the Hastings Racecourse & Casino which is also just a few steps away from Playland — if you're looking to hit up a couple of rollercoasters after the event.
This year, you'll want to make extra sure you are on top of your style game because there is some massive incentive for the best-dressed person at the race.
The best-styled look at The Cup will win a sweet cash prize of $10,000 and the chance to be a style judge at the next year's event, The Cup public relations team told Narcity in an email.
"The competition is also sponsored by local fine fashion brands Surmesur, Capelleria Bertacchi and Mine & Yours Luxury Resale. All attendees will have the opportunity to capture their look at the Style Stakes Portrait Studio and enter to win the grand prize," they added.
Just look how all-out some people go for the special event. Who doesn't love a super extra hat?
Although the style competition is fierce, anyone has the chance to win best-dressed.
The event will also have local art, live music, delicious snacks and craft cocktails.
The big event will be happening Saturday, July 23, so make sure to clear your calendar to make this fun day happen.
So, pick your favourite horses, grab some friends and may the odds be ever in your favour.
The Cup
Price: $61.78 (Pre-Sale Pricing)
Address: 188 N Renfrew St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a super fun event to enjoy some sunshine, watch some horses race and get all dressed up with friends. Plus, who doesn't want the chance to win $10,000?!