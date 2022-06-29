The PNE Fair In Vancouver Is Hiring So Many Summer Jobs & You Could Win A Free Flight
Other perks include gift card rewards and discounts!
The Pacific National Exhibition is having its annual summer fair from August 20 until September 5 and is hiring a bunch of different positions for it.
So, if you've been looking for a summer job, you're in luck, because the PNE in Vancouver is looking to hire over 1,000 people. Plus, the company is giving away a free flight to two lucky employees.
The majority of these jobs will have their orientation training within the first two weeks of August, so make sure that you're available before applying. There are tons of different shifts with anything from early morning to throughout the night, so if you looking for something to fit a unique schedule these jobs might suffice.
Plus, there are also some awesome perks that will come with the jobs as well!
All the available jobs will have employee discounts on PNE tickets and food items, gift card rewards, and two people even get a free flight!
"We are giving away two $2000 flight vouchers - Paris, New York, Disneyland…travel the world on us," the PNE website said.
Here are just a few of the many departments hiring at the PNE this summer.
Games
Who Should Apply: This one is for all the gamers out there, the PNE is looking to hire multiple games attendants and games warehouse attendants.
Maybe you could even be one of the people standing beside some of those balloon-popping games.
You must be at least 15 years or older to apply for this job.
Food & Beverage
Who Should Apply: If you're a huge foodie or love mixing up cocktails, you might want to consider these positions. The PNE needs to hire tons of different jobs including, bartenders, concessions attendants, candy attendants, BBQ grill cooks, BBQ attendants and so many more.
With of the jobs involving alcohol, you will need to be at least 19 years of age or older to apply. Any jobs not involving alcohol, a minimum of 15 years of age or older is required.
Rides
Who Should Apply: This would be a super fun gig for all the adrenaline lovers out there. The PNE is looking for ride attendants to run all different types of amusement park rides.
Guest Experience
Who Should Apply: If you are a people person, this job might be a fit for you. There are tons of roles available for guest experience attendants so if you feel like you are responsible and can handle any concerns, consider applying for this position.
Agriculture
Who Should Apply: This would be a great job for all the animal lovers out there. Multiple positions are available to work with as discovery farm hands, farm hands and agriculture crew. The agriculture department is also looking for Agriculture Hosts.
Finance
Who Should Apply: The PNE is looking to hire finance cash office assistants and Playland cash office assistants. If this is your first job and you are looking to get into finance, this would be a great place to start.
Ticket Office
Who Should Apply: Organization wizards might find this job intriguing. Ticket office attendants and ticket office clerks are needed to help run the opening of the PNE this summer.
Playland Maintenance
Who Should Apply: Grounds Maintenance Attendants are needed to help keep things running smoothly at Playland. If you already have had previous maintenance positions, then you will have a head start with this gig.
Public Safety & Parking
Who Should Apply: The PNE is looking for ambassadors, night ambassadors, parking attendants and parking ticket sellers to help with the safety of people around the park and parking organization.
If you think this role might be right for you, go ahead and apply!