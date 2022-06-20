Lush Cosmetics Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Vancouver & Some Don't Even Require A Degree
They offer perks too!
Anyone on the hunt for a new job in Vancouver, B.C. is in luck, because the popular cosmetics company, Lush, is hiring for a ton of positions in the city.
Some of these job openings don't even require a degree, so could be a great way to start out in the industry. Plus, there are some awesome perks being offered by Lush for certain roles, like half-price products.
Open up the resume and get applying!
Casual Sales Ambassador
Who Should Apply: If you absolutely love Lush products and would enjoy sharing your passion and knowledge with others, consider applying for this position.
With this job, you will be a major part of the customer experience and you will get some great perks like half-price Lush products.
No degree is required for this job.
Assistant Manager
Who Should Apply: With this job, you will help run the store and lead other staff members. A minimum of one year of management or supervisor experience is the only requirement for this job.
Half-price Lush products also come with this position!
Trade Compliance & Customs Support Specialist
Who Should Apply: This job will require you to help lead in all things trade for the company including importing and exporting products.
A minimum of five years in the product compliance or trade compliance industry is required. Although, this role does not require a degree.
Market Research & Customer Insight Manager
Who Should Apply: This job will require you to help with market research, customer research and experience tracking for the company.
If this sounds like a job you might be knowledgeable in, there are quite a few requirements to land this role including, at least five years of previous experience in this field. Previous leadership experience is also required, but no degree is needed to land this role.
Digital Automation Specialist
Who Should Apply: If you are an expert in all things email-related, this job might be a fit. The Digital Automation Specialist will help with marketing automation including emails, texts, and push notifications.
A minimum of three years of previous experience in email automation is required — but no degree.
Compensation Program Manager
Who Should Apply: If you are passionate about making a difference within and company and have previous experience in human resources, this job might interest you.
You will get to lead in all compensation matters, so it is quite the role of responsibility. A minimum of five years in compensation and human resources is required for this job.
No degree is required to land the gig.