NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
bc jobs

Lululemon Is Hiring So Many Remote Jobs In BC & These 6 Don't Require A Degree

It's time to dust off that resume!

​Lululemon storefront and logo.

Lululemon storefront and logo.

ColleenMichaels | Dreamstime

If you've been on the hunt for a remote job and love Lululemon — you are in luck!

The super popular brand is hiring a bunch of remote positions right now and some don't even require a degree to land the role.

Plus, the company has some pretty sweet benefits to offer employees, like a monthly allowance to put toward health goals and employee discounts.

If that sounds like a dream come true, get out your resume and start applying to these open positions!

Remote Benefits Specialist

Who Should Apply: If you already have some previous HR experience, then this role might be a fit for you. It requires you to work with Lululemon's People & Culture team and handle employee compensation, benefits, retirement program and wellness programs.

Apply Here

Talent Manager (Recruiter)

Who Should Apply: With this job, you will get to remotely look for great people to work for Lululemon with you. If you have an eye for spotting a good employee and some previous recruitment experience, go ahead and apply for this job ASAP.

Apply Here

Agile Program Manager – Digital Experience Engineering

Who Should Apply: This role will get to work closely with engineers at Lululemon, and help lead teams. Plus, it is in charge of developing the Lululemon digital experience for customers.

Although no degree is required, some previous experience handling project budgets, managing remote teams and other qualifications are necessary for this job.

Apply Here

Program Manager, Portfolio Management –- Product Distribution Technology

Who Should Apply: If you have previous experience in the technology field and love to work in teams, it might be worth applying for this job. The person filling this position will be responsible for overseeing different teams, so you will need to have seriously good leadership skills.

Apply Here

In-Store Experience Program Lead

Who Should Apply: If you are a natural leader and have some previous experience in management, this job might be a fit for you. This position will require you to support Lululemon retail stores organization, all while staying remote.

Apply Here

Technology Manager – Global Fulfillment Technology, Trade Systems

Who Should Apply: If you are super well organized, this position might be a great fit. With this job, you will work with the Trade Systems team to develop strategic plans for Lululemon.

If you think you're up to the task of planning and organizing for Lululemon, apply!

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...