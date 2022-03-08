Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian tiktok

These Hilarious TikTok Videos Perfectly Summarize The Cost Of Living In Vancouver

It's out of control.

A man sits on boxes in a condo in Vancouver, and right, a bed looking over views of downtown Vancouver.

A man sits on boxes in a condo in Vancouver, and right, a bed looking over views of downtown Vancouver.

benkielesinski | TikTok, gstanchev | TikTok

Everyone who lives in Vancouver knows that the cost of living is super expensive, and these TikTok videos perfectly summarize how people feel.

They're all hilarious TikToks that will make you at least laugh a bit through the tears as you send your monthly rent.

Vancouver real estate prices have gotten especially high, and a lot of people's complaints relate to it.

Even with the prices though, it seems like it's worth it for some!

@stephencovic

love it 💫 #vancouver #apartment #apartmenttour

Although wallets may be empty by the end of it, those luxurious Vancouver views look like they're worth it.

The city does have some serious pros after all, like the ocean, mountains, and stunning forest.

There are some pretty unique apartments in the city. They all have one thing in common though — they cost a lot.

@benkielesinski

I will be eating off milkcrates for the foreseeable future #vancouver #apartmenttour

It's not surprising some can't afford a dining room table and a sofa with Vancouver's high rent prices.

According to Zumper, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city is a whopping $2,200 a month.

One TikToker showed what you could get for a lower price of $900.

@gstanchev

Living in Vancouver is brutal 😬 Link in bio for full video #van #investing #finance #realestate #vancouver #renting

You have your pick of shared rooms or living spaces the size of a shoebox.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...