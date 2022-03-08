These Hilarious TikTok Videos Perfectly Summarize The Cost Of Living In Vancouver
It's out of control.
Everyone who lives in Vancouver knows that the cost of living is super expensive, and these TikTok videos perfectly summarize how people feel.
They're all hilarious TikToks that will make you at least laugh a bit through the tears as you send your monthly rent.
Vancouver real estate prices have gotten especially high, and a lot of people's complaints relate to it.
Even with the prices though, it seems like it's worth it for some!
Although wallets may be empty by the end of it, those luxurious Vancouver views look like they're worth it.
The city does have some serious pros after all, like the ocean, mountains, and stunning forest.
There are some pretty unique apartments in the city. They all have one thing in common though — they cost a lot.
It's not surprising some can't afford a dining room table and a sofa with Vancouver's high rent prices.
According to Zumper, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city is a whopping $2,200 a month.
One TikToker showed what you could get for a lower price of $900.
