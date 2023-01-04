This TikToker Has People Heated AF Over Her Direct Dating Advice & It's So Good (VIDEOS)
Someone has got to say it!
A Vancouver TikToker has dished out some no-bullsh*t dating advice and while it could be considered a tad harsh, a lot of people on TikTok are grateful because, well, someone has to say it!
If you know someone who's a chronically bad dater (and who doesn't?) then you might want to start tagging them in Georgia Rossi's videos — who is known as @strawberrymilkmob on TikTok.
The TikTok handle might seem random, but Georgia told Narcity that it's the name of her bikini business, which flourished after she rose to TikTok fame in 2022.
Although her videos started taking off fairly recently, Georgia has some dedicated followers that tend to get riled up about her satirical dating advice. Some of her videos spark heated debates — especially the ones concerning if a guy is just not that into you.
"You're going too far with this one," one person commented on the video. There was a slew of people voicing all their opinions on the matter in the comments. Some were a hard disagree, while others seriously took her advice to heart.
"You're right ima go break up with him now," another wrote. Overall, people on TikTok love her sarcastic vibe.
She doesn't let the nay-sayers get in the way either, because harsh or not, she tells it like it is.
Her authority on the topic? She's a 25-year-old in Vancouver, a city notorious for its dating woes.
"All of my TikToks are random thoughts throughout my day for the most part. So dating is a very relevant topic for me right now at 25. I love to use sarcasm and make a satire of what the Vancouver dating world looks like right now," she told Narcity.
Georgia's take on how to know when they're just not that into you
You can watch the iconic movie, He's Just Not That Into You, again and again, but for a lot of people, it's still hard to tell if a guy is actually into you...or not.
Rossi simplifies it for all those confused daters out there.
"I think it's very obvious whether a guy is into you but a lot of women these days like to ignore the signs or choose to not read the room. For the most part, I would say most men under 27 are not looking to seriously date anyone and unless you really blow them out of the park, they aren’t going to take anything seriously," she said.
"My TikToks all follow that theme and for that reason, I always remind myself and others to not take everything so seriously or get too invested from the get-go," she added.
What about if they're actually into you?
Luckily, it's not all bad news! She also gave us the biggest signs to look out for to see if the person you're dating is into you.
If they're asking how your day is going, consistently checking in, making your life easier in small ways, and telling you intimate details about their personal and professional life as well as asking you for advice, you're probably in.
Is Vancouver dating really as bad as people say?
Apparently, it's a no-brainer. Yes. It is.
Actually, Rossi made a point to say that "it's worse." So, yeah...
"Vancouver has this mentality that they are superior to everyone. Everyone is very standoffish and it's almost impossible to meet people if you aren't in university or part of some other community. And if you do meet someone, they have probably already dated one if not three of your friends already," she said.
Yikes! Good luck out there Vancouver singles. You're gonna need it.