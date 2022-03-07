9 Of The Wildest Tinder Bios Men In BC Are Using To Woo Women In The City
"Here to break your back, not your heart."
If you've ever been on Tinder, you've probably swiped left on some pretty wild profiles. There's nothing like a cringe-worthy Tinder bio to really make you lose all faith in romance.
It becomes glaringly obvious while swiping through dating apps in Vancouver, that the Bridgerton-style love story you've always dreamed of is just not a reality.
While everyone loves a good prince-charming story, reading these dating profiles is way funnier.
Vancouver and the surrounding area seem to have a specific brand of dating profile — lots of red flags. Some are honestly super weird, while others are just downright offensive.
You know what they say though — one woman's red flag is another soul mate. These nine Tinder bios might make you seriously doubt that though.
Ryan
Age: 26
Bio: "I'm here to make out and chew bubblegum and I'm all out of bubblegum." Followed by: "Emotionally Unavailable and Damaged."
A real charmer you are, Ryan.
Caelan
Age: 23
Bio: "Super busy just looking for someone who wants to be a friend and chill but also like sex and nudes no drama."
Sounds like a gentleman!
Matt
Age: 22
Bio: "Yeah I'm into NFTs, them not fake titties."
Again, a real prince. Pretty sure that a date with this guy is not going to resemble the plot of a Hallmark movie.
Davis
Age: 23
Bio: "I make handmade clothes so if you're cool I can make you something."
I mean random but... okay? There are so many questions to be asked here, but most importantly — will he charge you for them?
Sam
Age: 22
Bio: "The rent is so stupid expensive around here the only good way to do it is share a room with someone. I guess I'm back the dating pool."
Being economical is important — but really? The handmade clothes guy is looking a whole lot better now.
Abhi
Age: 28
Bio: "Average skilled human." Followed by: "The only thing lower than my standards, my self esteem."
You're not really selling yourself that well here, Abhi.
Jayden
Age: 26
Bio: "Looking for below average girls with a great personality"
This is confusing on so many levels. Who is swiping right here?!
Andrijan
Age: 22
Bio: "Here to break your back, not your heart. Part of Pfizer gang."
At least he's vaccinated? That's definitely the only pro of this bio.
Stephen
Age: 33
Bio: "Reasons to date me. 1. You'd be the good looking one. 2. PLEASE."
When you put it like that...