7 Tips For How To Save Money If You Live In Vancouver & You're Broke AF

You'll want to start doing these ASAP! 💸

Vancouver Editor
An aerial photo of Vancouver, B.C., right, a person putting Canadian money into a wallet.

Russ Heinl | Dreamstime, Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

Learning some new tips to how to save money is never a bad idea, especially if you live in the incredibly expensive city of Vancouver.

Luckily, a user on Reddit Vancouver turned to the community for some help, asking for ways to save money in the city, on everything from groceries to finding free stuff.

There were some seriously great tricks that people use to save some money, without having to get an extra job.

Grocery Shop At The Right Spots

Sorry, no more Whole Foods runs if you want to save some money.

One user suggested sticking to No Frills or some local grocery stores in Vancouver.

Another said that "Dollar tree is your best friend," for things like bread, pasta, and even soup.

Find The Happy Hour Deals

One user said that "many restaurants in Vancouver have decent happy hours that provide cheap drinks and food. If you ever need a cheap and filling meal outside of happy hour, many Vietnamese restaurants offer a 'banh mi' sandwich for about $6-8 or a bowl of pho for $9-13."

So grab some friends and hit all of the best happy hour spots this week.

Get A Compass Card

A Compass Card is a reloadable transit pass for Metro Vancouver.

One user suggested to "get a Compass Card for discounted transit. Riding transit on the weekend can be an affordable stress reliever as you explore the city."

Get On The Facebook Groups

"Join the Buy Nothing FB group in your neighbourhood once you’ve moved here - people give away tons of stuff," said a user.

Apparently, if you need something you can even post asking for it, and you might get lucky!

Thrift Shop

One user said to hit up "value village 7 days a week," for everything from kitchenware to clothing.

Although buying new is tempting, you can find some cute finds and even brand names at Value Village.

Another user said that the "salvation army in Kerrisdale is pretty popular for UBC students."

Get Out Of The City

You don't have to move away from Vancouver entirely but avoid the downtown prices.

One user suggested, "going further out of the city, as long as you are near a skytrain."

Rent is normally cheaper the further you go from the city, so look at surrounding areas like Burnaby.

Get Roommates ASAP

A lot of people on the thread suggested getting some roommates to lower costs. In Vancouver, there are lots of basement units available to rent too, instead of going with an entire house.

Try renting a room in a house, instead of an apartment, to save some money.

