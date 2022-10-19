BC Has A Rental Assistance Program & Here's How You Can Apply
Need money?👇
With Canada's rising inflation rate and the pricey housing in B.C. you'll probably be happy to hear that the province has a rental assistance program you can apply for.
There are actually multiple different rental assistance programs across Canada, and British Columbians can apply to the BC Housing Rental Assistance Program (RAP).
Who qualifies
The BC Housing RAP provides low-income working families in the province with financial assistance to help pay their monthly rent bills.
"To qualify, families must have a total before-tax household income of $40,000 or less, were working at some point in the last year, and have at least one dependent child," according to the website.
How to apply
To apply, you will need to download and complete the RAP application form and you can also request a paper copy.
You'll need to attach photocopies (not the originals) of supporting documents like income tax information, proof of current income, banking information, proof of status in Canada, proof of rent, proof of assets, and if applicable, proof of self-employment. You'll also need to show if any full-time students live with you.
There's even a handy checklist to follow to make sure you include everything you need to.
You can submit your application online, in person at a BC Housing office, or by mail.
BC Housing will then contact you to let you know if you have been approved. Anyone who is approved will need to reapply each year.
How much money you can get
If you're wondering just how much rental assistance you could be eligible for, there's a Rental Assistance Program Calculator so you can work it out.
However, the program should reimburse "a percentage of the difference 30 percent of your gross household income and your rent, subject to the maximum rent ceilings," BC Housing said.
The maximum rent ceiling is divided up into different zones in the province and is broken down by how many members are in your family.
What other programs are there?
Aside from the RAP, there are a few other assistance programs in B.C. too like the Shelter Aid For Elderly Renters (SAFER).
This program helps eligible people 60 years of age or older, pay their monthly rent bills and can be applied for online or by mail.
There is also the BC Housing Benefit (CBCHB), which makes rent more affordable for certain groups chosen by BC Housing or non-profit housing. However, there is currently no direct application process.
If you are unsure of which program to apply for, there is a BC Housing program finder to see what you might be eligible for.